Starting today, people can get tested for COVID-19 and pick up masks at the Williamson County Agricultural Center from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The testing site will be closed on July 3 for Independence Day, according to a release from the Williamson County Health Department.
Other COVID-19 testing sites in and around Williamson County can be found at the following link: https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html
COVID-19 tests and masks are free, regardless of county of residency. Individuals do not have to present symptoms to be tested. Test results are currently being provided within four to seven days of testing.
“We would like to remind the community that if they are coming to receive a test, they should plan on self-isolating until their test results come back to prevent transmission if results are positive,” said Williamson County Health Director Cathy Montgomery.
The health department also reiterated the need to wear a mask in public settings and to physically distance yourself from other people when in public.
Businesses should continue to follow Governor Lee’s Tennessee Pledge Guidelines which can be found here: https://www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19/economic-recovery.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.