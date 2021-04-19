I was delighted to learn that I had been voted Best Family Counseling in the Williamson’s Best readers’ poll. Thank you to those who took the time to go online and cast a vote.
Those of you who know me well know that I take my therapy work and the craft of writing very seriously, but I don’t myself too seriously. Maintaining a sense of humor not only helps keep me sane, but also keeps me grounded. By not taking myself overly serious I’m not so easily offended.
Let go of my ego
One of the litmus tests of pride is to observe and assess how easily we are offended. Dolly Parton once said, “I don’t get upset when someone calls me a dumb blonde because I know I’m not dumb and I’m not really a blonde.” I love that! Those are the words of a secure woman. In her reply you hear self-confidence without retaliation, revealing a foundation of gentle strength and humor that enables Dolly not to take her critics too seriously because she doesn’t take herself too seriously.
Don’t confuse that with Dolly Parton not having strong convictions or not taking her work seriously. She is a driven entertainer and an ambitious businesswoman, not to mention a very generous philanthropist. There is freedom in taking your work seriously without taking yourself too seriously. And there is a difference.
Ramon on the runway
Now with that said I want to tell you that when I learned I’d won the Williamson’s Best Award I discovered that this must be what every newly crowned Miss America feels like because I couldn’t stop weeping and waving to the crowd…in my empty living room.
It has been pointed out to me, however, that if during the next 12 months of my reign I am unable to carry out my winner duties or if I do anything to dishonor the contest, my crown will be taken from me and handed to the first runner-up who is probably just waiting for me to mess up.
By the way, have you ever noticed how in every pageant the first runner-up always acts happy for the winner? Don’t you wish you could read her mind and know her real thoughts? I think it would go something like this…
“What??!! Are you SERIOUS? Her? SHE’s the winner?? You GOT to be kidding me! Oh my gosh, her hair color and eyelashes aren’t the only things that aren’t real. And since when is being a ventriloquist a real talent? My parents spent thousands and thousands of dollars on piano lessons and voice coaching. And for what? So I could lose out to someone from Idaho who can make her voice come out of a frog puppet? This thing has to be rigged. I personally made my own evening gown out of Trader Joe’s reusable bags to make a bold statement about climate change and sustainability. But obviously that counts for nothing around here. I would have been better off wearing an aluminum foil bikini in the swimsuit competition and pledging to donate my college scholarship to Paris Hilton.”
That wasn’t pretty
Sometimes pageant participants demonstrate why they were not nominated for Miss Congeniality. Earlier this month following an altercation on stage Mrs. Sri Lanka was sent to the hospital while Mrs. World was sent to jail. In 2015 a runner-up in Brazil let everyone know how she felt about the winner with this aggressive tantrum. Perhaps that inspired this crown snatcher a year later.
Many contestants and winners wait until after a beauty pageant is over before letting things turn ugly. Multiple scandals have led to ladies losing their crowns or participation trophies but gaining the opportunity to appear before a different panel of judges called a jury.
I pledge to stay out of trouble during my reign. Furthermore, I assure you that I will not allow this crown to go to my head.
Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage & family therapist in Franklin.(www.ramonpressontherapy.com) the author of multiple books, and a member of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists. He can be reached at [email protected].
