For much of the 2021 college baseball season, Vanderbilt aces Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter have been projected to go No. 1 and 2 overall in the Major League Baseball draft.
But recently, shortstop Jordan Lawlar — a Vanderbilt commit — has been rocketing up draft boards with many analysts believing he could be in play for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who hold the No. 1 overall pick.
While neither Rocker nor Leiter has done anything to hurt his draft stock, Lawlar’s rise is a byproduct of what many believe his ceiling could be. The 18-year-old has been compared to 2019 No. 2 overall pick Bobby Witt Jr. but is seen as a more polished hitter with better range and quicker hands.
Rocker is 11-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 110 strikeouts over 74 innings. He has held hitters to a batting average of just .160 and has walked just 24 batters in his 12 starts. Leiter has been just as filthy: He has a 7-2 record, a 2.10 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 64.1 innings. He has allowed just 28 hits in his 11 starts and is holding batters to a miniscule .128 average.
Among NCAA pitching leaders, Rocker ranks first in wins and strikeouts, is tied for 18th in hits allowed per game (5.11), 20th in strikeouts per nine innings (13.3). Leiter, meanwhile, is tied for fourth in wins, third in strikeouts and hits allowed per game (3.92) and fifth in strikeouts per nine innings (14.8). They both are tied for 14th in WHIP (0.89).
While the order may vary depending on which mock draft you look at, the consensus is that neither Rocker nor Leiter will slip out of the top four picks. Here’s where draft experts have the Vanderbilt duo landing:
Kiley McDaniel, ESPN
Leiter: No. 2 overall, Texas Rangers — “Leiter has proved mortal in his past few outings and was a late scratch against Alabama last weekend, but indications are that it's nothing serious. The Rangers need dynamic talent in their system, and this may be the easiest pick in the draft because Texas will decide based on whichever — Lawler or Leiter — Pittsburgh passes on.”
Rocker: No. 4 overall, Boston Red Sox — “I wouldn't say that Rocker is exactly Chaim Bloom's type, per se, but there's widespread industry speculation that the Red Sox are likely to take Rocker if he's available, which he's expected to be. His velocity has rebounded a bit since dipping in March, but his last outing vs. Alabama was less than stellar.”
Jim Callis, MLB.com
Leiter: No. 2 overall, Rangers — “After taking college baseball by storm with a no-hitter in his first Southeastern Conference start and seven no-hit innings in his second, Leiter has surrendered eight homers in the last three weeks as scouts wonder how he'll hold up under by far the biggest workload he's ever had.”
Rocker: No. 4 overall, Red Sox — “Rocker's velocity dipped into the low 90s for three weeks early in the season, but the Draft's most physical pitcher has performed consistently well and outperformed Leiter.”
Joel Reuter, Bleacher Report
Leiter: No. 2 overall, Rangers
Rocker: No. 4 overall, Red Sox
Dan Zielinski, Baseball Prospect Journal
Leiter: No. 1 overall, Pirates
Rocker: No. 3 overall, Detroit Tigers
Jonathan Mayo, MLB.com
Leiter: No. 1 overall, Pirates
Rocker: No. 3 overall, Tigers
Carlos Collazo, Baseball America
Leiter: No. 1 overall, Pirates
Rocker: No. 4 overall, Red Sox
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.