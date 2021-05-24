The TSSAA's Spring Fling will get underway this week at various locations, and a handful of Williamson County teams are set to compete in this year's events.
Baseball
Brentwood Academy, Nolensville and Christ Presbyterian Academy are all representing the county for state contenders in baseball.
The Knights (24-9) won their sectional contest and will face Signal Mountain Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Smyrna High School, the tournament site for the Class AA winner's bracket. The title game will be held at Siegel High School.
The Lions (28-14-1) will take on Northpoint Christian Tuesday at 4 p.m. at MTCS, the tourney site for D-II A.
The Eagles will play Baylor Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Wilson Central, the tournament site for Class D-II AA competition.
Softball
Summit High School is the lone participant locally in this year's state game.
The Lady Spartans (23-7) will take on Daniel Boone Wednesday at Starplex #1 at the Murfreesboro Sports Complex & McKnight Fields at 11:30 a.m. All of the Class AAA softball games will be at Starplex #1 and McKnight #1.
Soccer
The teams representing WillCo in the soccer brackets are Franklin, Page, CPA, Grace Christian Academy and Father Ryan.
Page (17-1-2) will play in the single-elimination Class AA tournament at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex on Field #7 on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Howard.
Franklin (12-3) will face Columbia in the single-elimination Class AAA tournament on Field #7 at Siegel Soccer Complex.
GCA and CPA will two of the four teams competing in the single-elimination D-II A competition at Siegel. GCA (19-1-1) will face Boyd Buchanan on Field #7 on Wednesday at 4:30, while CPA (14-4-1) will face Knoxville Webb on Field #10. The championship game is Thursday, May 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the Stadium.
Father Ryan will play on Field #5 Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Siegel in the D-II AA competition.
Tennis and track competitors feature WillCo athletes from numerous schools can be found on TSSAA's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.