After seeing Corey Davis sign his three-year, $37.5 million with the New York Jets on Monday, it became clear why the Tennessee Titans let the 26-year-old walk.
The Titans — just like every other team — are working within the confines of a drastically reduced salary cap with pressing needs at pass rusher and linebacker. Tennessee could not have another season of producing a miniscule 19 sacks, which is why edge rusher Bud Dupree and defensive lineman Denico Autry were signed for $44 million guaranteed at the expense of Davis and tight end Jonnu Smith.
However, there are some free-agent receivers available, and many more in the draft, that General Manager Jon Robinson could land on. Look for Robinson to add at least one veteran on the open market and possibly another receiver in the first three rounds of the draft. The Titans are not just replacing Davis; they also cut Adam Humphries and didn’t re-sign Kalif Raymond.
The free agent class of receivers includes the following:
• Kenny Golladay
• Will Fuller
• Juju Smith-Schuster
• Curtis Samuel
• T.Y. Hilton
• Marvin Jones
• Emmanuel Sanders
• A.J. Green
• Keelan Cole
• Sammy Watkins
Golladay can likely be crossed off the list as he’s expected to sign a large contract. Plus, if the Titans weren’t going to shell out the money for Davis, why would they for a player who is brand new to their offensive system? The same can likely be said for Smith-Schuster, who reportedly has the Jets as his front-runner.
The ties to Fuller are obvious given Mike Vrabel’s time in Houston. However, his injury history may scare away Tennessee, not to mention his run-in with PEDs last year.
Samuel is an intriguing option coming off his 77-reception, 851-yard year last season. At times, he played better than Carolina’s No. 1 wideout Robby Anderson. His market value according to Spotrac is $12.4 million per season, likely pricing him out of Tennessee’s pursuit.
The two players to keep a closer eye on Marvin Jones and Emmanuel Sanders. Jones has been linked to the Titans a few times during the offseason and could be had on a relatively cheaper contract, say around $10 million. He was one of the more underrated receivers in the league last year, recording 76 receptions, 978 yards and nine touchdowns for a bad Detroit Lions team.
Sanders wasn’t quite as effective as Jones in 2020, but he did have 61 receptions for 726 yards and five touchdowns. At 34, he’s a bit on the older side and would likely sign for one or two years and $6 million to 8 million per year.
When the Titans turn their eyes to the draft, there will be plenty of talent to feast on in a loaded wide receiver class. Obviously, elite receivers such as Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith will be gone by the time Tennessee picks at No. 22, but there will still be plenty of options left including:
• Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
• Rondale Moore, Purdue
• Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
• Kadarius Toney, Florida
• Terrace Marshall, LSU
• Dyami Brown, North Carolina
• Amari Rodgers, Clemson
• Sage Surratt, Wake Forest
• Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC
Dupree’s signing means the Titans can now use their first-round pick on either a cornerback or a receiver and draft another edge rusher later on. Elijah Moore would be a good pairing with A.J. Brown, another Ole Miss alum, and would give Tennessee back its 1-2 punch.
Toney is a speed receiver, and the Titans can never have too many guys that can take the top off a defense. Marshall (13 TDs in 2019, 10 in 2020) and Brown (back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons) are intriguing if nothing for their production the last two years.
If the Titans wait and go wideout in the later rounds, Rodgers and St. Brown seem to be the likely choices. Rodgers showed out at Clemson’s pro day, running a 4.40 40-yard dash with a 33.5-inch vertical jump and 10-8-inch broad jump. He’s a crisp route runner, a vertical threat and can do damage playing underneath.
St. Brown is a slot receiver who can step in and take Humphries' spot. He’s a good route runner with the speed and agility to frustrate defenses near the line of scrimmage. If the Titans go cornerback in Round 1, St. Brown could be an ideal fit in the second or maybe the third round, but he likely won’t still be on the board when the Titans pick No. 85 overall.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This story first ran in our partner publication the Nashville Post.
