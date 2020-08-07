It means a lot to us when we hear from our readers. When we started our membership campaign in the spring, we were honored by how many community members reached out to tell us they valued what we do.
We wanted to (with permission from her) show you what one of our readers sent us when we launched our campaign.
From Carol Kerr, who became a member of the Home Page Community:
"Please find enclosed a donation for the Home Page. My family moved to Brentwood in 1977 – both sons attended Lipscomb Elementary, Northside Jr. Hi, and Brentwood High School. They both returned to Williamson County after college. Now their children are in schools in Brentwood – one family at Ravenwood and the other at Brentwood.
We have been at Brentwood UMC since 1977. Over the years we have witnessed so much change and growth in the community. My children played in the field across from our first neighborhood – now it’s the YMCA.
I enjoy the Home Page because I get great information about the schools, the community, and the people. I also get news about sporting events in which some of my grandchildren participate. I think that my older son, Chip Kerr, sponsors some of the sporting news for you.
Even though I have moved to a 55 and over community in Nolensville, I still read the Home Page daily. It is my primary source of information about Williamson County. Thank you for the service you provide to the community."
When a reader like Carol pays for our news, she shows us — and her community — that she cares about what happens in Williamson County. Our membership community is an opportunity for you to become part of a group of our readers who want to see us around for a long time to come.
To join the Home Page Community, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.