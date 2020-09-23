Heather Legieza, the widow of fallen Brentwood police officer Destin Legieza, has filed a civil lawsuit for $7 million against Kimbro’s Pickin’ Parlor.
The suit alleges the popular Franklin bar and music venue overserved alcohol to Ashley Kroese, the driver who was charged in the June 18 motor vehicle crash that killed Destin Legieza on Franklin Road in Brentwood.
Kroese is currently facing a vehicular homicide by intoxication charge in Williamson County General Sessions court where she will make an appearance on Thursday.
According to the civil suit filed, the complaint alleges that a Kimbro’s employee began serving alcoholic beverages to Kroese around midnight on June 18 after knowing that she had previously consumed alcohol earlier in the evening, adding that the employee should have also known this “by Kroese’s words and actions.”
The complaint also alleges that Kroese was overserved by employees “for several hours even though the employee(s) knew that she was visibly intoxicated.”
The complaint also alleges that at least one employee was aware that Kroese was intoxicated when she left the bar. The complaint alleges also that she had to walk several blocks to her vehicle before driving with no headlights on around 4:30 a.m.
“Kimbro’s violated Tennessee Code Ann. § 57-4-203(c)(1) because it sold alcoholic beverages to a visibly intoxicated person, Kroese.
“Heather Legieza brings this claim against Kimbro’s under Tennessee Code Ann. § 57-10-102(1), which creates a cause of action or wrongful death against the seller of alcoholic beverages when the beverages are sold to a visibly intoxicated person.
“Kimbro’s illegal sale of alcoholic beverages to Kroese was the proximate cause of the death of Officer Legieza,” the complaint reads, alleging damages and pa and
Kroese was booked in the Williamson County Jail and later released on a $750,000 bond. Kroese will appear in a Williamson County Court on Thursday at 9 a.m.
