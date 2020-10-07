Wikle Road Waterline Project Underway

The City of Brentwood's Wikle Road Waterline project is now underway.
The project will install a new water line, which will run along Winkle Road at Franklin Road past Winkle Park where it will connect to an existing 12-inch water line at the northern end of Mallory Park Drive.
According to a city news release, The construction is a part of the Master Plan for the Brentwood Water Services Department, which includes recommended projects for meeting system capacity expectations through buildout of the system’s service area.
The project will increase the existing eight inch water line between Franklin Road and Mallory Park to a 12 inch ductile iron pipeline, after beginning earlier this month.
The section between Mallory Park Drive and the CSX Railroad tracks at Wikle Road will be completed first after which crews will work on the west side of the tracks towards Franklin Road.
“This project represents the proactive efforts of the City and Water Department to both, keep up with the demands of the system and replace aging infrastructure," Brentwood Water Services Director Chris Milton said in the news release. "This will ensure that future generations aren’t stuck with those future costs as has been the case in many larger cities."
Construction is expected to be completed by the summer of 2021.
