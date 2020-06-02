The owner of Miles Auto Spa — which provides cleaning services targeting owners of higher-end automobiles — has paid $1.55 million for a West Nashville property that had not changed ownership hands in 42 years.
Rocky Crossland created MILES Cars HW LLC for the acquisition of the property, which has an address of 855 Hillwood Blvd. and was most recently home to an Arby’s, according to a Metro document.
Williamson County is home to one Miles Auto Spa and two Miles Express locations. The company website suggests a Miles is targeted for the newly purchased property.
The sellers were two individuals who paid $50,000 for the property in 1978. The 42-year span of no ownership change is one of the longest compared to the many commercial real estate transactions on which Franklin Home Page sister publication Nashville Post has reported the past five years or so.
Crossland serves as president of the entity that owns the three Miles business. Miles Johnson is the founder, having opened his first Miles Auto Spa in 2006.
Located one-half block off Charlotte Pike, the 855 Hillwood property sits near a Baskin Robbins, Chinese fast-casual eatery Panda Express and auto repair business Terry’s Service Center.
The Post was unable to determine at publication time if brokers were involved in the transaction.
