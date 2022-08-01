It has been quite the year for former Franklin two-sport star Guy Lipscomb.
Following one of the best individual and team seasons in program history, Lipscomb was selected 151st overall in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Guardians.
He became the highest Bruin selected in the modern era, the highest Bruin drafted overall since Mike Perkins went in the second round in 1975, and the first Bruin taken since Dylan King and Matt Cogen in 2018.
The Franklin native ranked ninth in the nation in batting average (.406) and fifth in stolen bases (42) becoming the first player since 2011 to hit at least .400 at steal at least 40 bases.
Lipscomb was voted the OVC Player of the Year, the first Bruin to do so in the Division I era, and was named a Third-Team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).
The Bruins won their first OVC regular season title in program history, tied a program record for wins with 39, and swept a Power-5 school (Purdue) for the first time ever.
The Home Page was able to check in with Lipscomb while at the Guardians' spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
This interview has been condensed and edited for length and clarity.
HP: We have to start with the obvious question - how does it feel to be drafted and to have all these years of hard work pay off?
Lipscomb: It’s awesome. And honestly, pretty overwhelming. I still don’t think it’s really hit me. I’m still just in shock.
HP: What’s it like to represent Belmont and Franklin on the big stage?
Lipscomb: I credit where I am and the player that I am to Franklin and Belmont. I wouldn't be where I am now without them.
HP: What went into the decision to turn pro this year?
Lipscomb: Coach Dave Jarvis, he's been so supportive from the beginning. I didn't even think it was an option to be drafted at the beginning of this year. Some things went my way, and coach Jarvis he told me that this is an offer you're not going to want to turn down. He made it really eady. All the coaches at Belmont really made it easy for me to decide to take this opportunity.
HP: What was it like playing with a bunch of local guys at Belmont?
Lipscomb: That was the closest group of guys that I've ever played with. We were together 24-7. It just makes going to the ballpark a lot more fun when you have people like we had last year.
HP: What was it like playing for one of the best teams in program history?
Lipscomb: I've told people that I'd sit in bed after a Friday night game and literally just think about getting to the, facility the next morning. The chemistry we had, and the coaching we had, I think it will always be my favorite team and favorite bonds. Our main goal was to get a ring and when our regular season conference championship, and we did that. So, you can't ask for much more.
HP: You had a historic individual season as well. What was that like?
Lipscomb: Our coaches do such a good job of preparing us. They set us up for success, and some things just went my way. It's all thanks to them.
HP: I have to ask specifically about base running. What is the key to your success there?
Lipscomb: I think it's all about having timing and having rhythm. We would practice base-running for 15-20 minutes for each practice. The repetition and learning certain tendencies of the pitcher definitely plays a huge part.
HP: Is there one thing you’ll remember from your time at Franklin?
Lipscomb: The people in that community are so supportive. Even still to this day, they’re reaching out and congratulating me. Playing football there was something I'll remember forever. The people and the coaches and my time there was amazing. It was a blessing for sure.
HP: How did playing football prepare you for playing baseball at a higher level?
Lipscomb: I think, especially my senior year, dealing with adversity definitely helped. That's translated a lot because baseball is all about failure. Dealing with it during football helped make me stronger. The brotherhood of football was a lot like we had at Belmont this year. It's something special.
