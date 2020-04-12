The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t really slow home sales in Williamson County in March. Overall, sales were actually up — nearly 16 percent — against the same month last year. Seven-figure homes were even stronger compared to March 2019, up nearly 50 percent.
Now, of course, many of these sales were likely in the pipeline or nearing closing by the time the pandemic struck, so it’ll be interesting to see April’s returns to measure the impact.
College Grove continues its strong showing, joining its larger and better known county-mates in the luxury home game. The hamlet scored two showings on this month’s top five.
Here’s the top five homes sold in Williamson County in March, ranked by sales price:
1. 6411 Johnson Chapel Circle, Brentwood
Buyers: Winston and Mary Hickman
Sale price: $3.15 million
Seller: Amy Jones
Seller’s agents: Lisa Fernandez-Wilson and Laura Stroud, French King Fine Properties
Buyers’ agent: Tricia C. Ericson, Worth
This month’s top home is a 9,500 square-foot, six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bath Grove Park Construction-built home in Johnson Cove.
While the house contains all the typical high-end features — gourmet kitchen, six en-suite bedrooms, outdoor entertainment space including a kitchen, fireplace and fire pit — the real highlight is the theater room.
It features more than $150,000 in upgrades, including an 8K projector screen and top-of-the-line audio system.
2. 8134 Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove
Buyer: Betsy C. Johns
Sale price: $2,895,500
Seller: Hatcliff Construction
Seller’s agent: Ben Jenkins, Grove Realty
Buyer’s agent: Rebecca Wommack, Benchmark
This home, built in 2019, is based on the Grassmere home that now serves as the centerpiece to the agriculturally-themed area at the Nashville Zoo.
The top floor even features 10 Federalist-style rounded-edge windows similar to those at the restored home at the zoo.
Southern Living once featured the house in its annual Parade of Homes and the magazine’s staff of stylists designed and staged it.
3. 5019 Hilltop Lane, College Grove
Buyers: Scott and Atiya Zach
Sale price: $2,168,966.39
Seller: Cornerstone Construction
Seller’s agent: Susan Gregory, Parks
Buyers’ agent: Beth Brown, Reliant
The construction company seller and the highly-specific, down-to-the-cent price are dead giveaways that this home, our second consecutive College Grove entry, is a new build.
Completed in October, the 6,515-square-foot “European”-style home features a game room and a billiards room and a bonus room. Most homes would include just one, but if you can get all three...well, why not?
Both the game room and the billiards room have wet bars, as does the kitchen. The bonus room does not, but it does have a private hallway entrance and access to the billiards room via barn doors.
4. 230 Governors Way, Brentwood
Buyers: Harvey and Terry Harris
Sale price: $2.15 million
Sellers: Michael and Tsianina Lohmann
Sellers’ agents: Danielle Hasley Helling and Kelly Dougherty, Village
Buyers’ agent: Janelle Waggener, Realty Trust Residential
Sitting on one of the Governors Club’s largest lots — just a shade under an acre and a quarter — this 9,400 square-footer was built in 2000 but recently got a host of renovations: a new roof, a new HVAC system, pool and home theater improvements, plus a fresh coat of paint, refinished floors and updated countertops.
5. 4205 Two Rivers Lane, Franklin
Buyers: Thomas and Theresa Van Weelden
Sale price: $2 million
Sellers: Wade and Rachel Helmle
Sellers’ agent: George Hatcher, Top Bid/George Hatcher Realty
Buyers’ agent: Linda Heflin Johnston, Pilkerton
This month’s list wraps up with the lone Franklin entry.
The listing for this Two Rivers home promises stunning views of both the sunrise and sunset, but the real draw is that the 5,500 square-footer sits on nearly seven acres and they are level acres, at that, a rarity for Middle Tennessee.
Buyer Tom Van Weelden was the long-time CEO and president of Allied Waste. He got his start in the waste disposal business washing the trucks for his father’s company in Chicago when he was 14. He recently listed a sprawling Monticello, Ind. estate for $4.5 million.
