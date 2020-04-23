Schools like Brentwood, Fairvew, Father Ryan and Nolensville saw wrestlers make the Tennessee Sports Writers' Association's 2019-20 all-state wrestling list.
Brentwood state champs Skylar Coffey and Johnny Mac Feldhacker earned spots in Class AAA in their respective weight classes, as did Centennial's Alex Ables.
In Class A-AA, Cole Dorsett (Nolensville), Riley Bennett (Fairview), Jacob Vogelpohl (Nolensville), Malachi Bennett (Fairview), Gavin Channell (Nolensville), Cody DeLano (Fairview), Ken Curtis (Fairview) and McKinley Wagner (Nolensville) made the list.
In D-II, Tre McTorry (Brentwood Academy), Thomas Wesnofske (Father Ryan), Sean Pitts (Father Ryan), Benjamin Marchetti (Father Ryan), Lawrence Masdon (Father Ryan), Logan Spell (Brentwood Academy), Jack Revere (BGA), JaCorey Miller (Father Ryan) and Parker Peterson (Father Ryan) were honored.
The full list is below, courtesy of the TSWA.
Boys Wrestling
Class A-AA
106
Caleb Uhorchuk, Signal Mountain, Fr.
Cole Dorsett, Nolensville, Fr.
Marcus Smith, Gibbs, Fr.
Hunter Gentry, Pigeon Forge, So.
113
LeAndre Dabney Jr., Greeneville, So.
Gregory Gomez, Martin Luther King, Fr.
Andy Cable, Pigeon Forge, Fr.
Seth McCoy, Forrest, 8th grade
120
Daniel Uhorchuk, Signal Mountain, Jr.
Trevor Lewis, Hixson, Jr.
Caleb Gumlick, Pigeon Forge, Fr.
Logan Heckert, Sycamore, Fr.
126
Hunter Mason, Greeneville, Fr.
Riley Lippincott, Nolensville, Jr.
Cole McCartney, Greenbrier, Sr.
Noah Dyer, Pigeon Forge, So.
132
Josh Parton, Pigeon Forge, So.
Dalen Kimble, Sycamore, So.
Hunter Johnson, Greeneville, Jr.
Jeremiah Shackleford, Hixson, Sr.
138
Garrett Foreman, Pigeon Forge, So.
Riley Bennett, Fairview, Jr.
Jacob Vogelpohl, Nolensville, Sr.
Christian Moore, Gibbs, Sr.
145
Kodiak Cannedy, Greeneville, So.
Kevin Muschel, Signal Mountain, Jr.
Malachi Bennett, Fairview, Fr.
Alex Overbay, Sullivan South, Jr.
152
Colby Dalon, Pigeon Forge, So.
Ryan Wimbley, Alcoa, Sr.
Gavin Channell, Nolensville, Sr.
Ken Curtis, Fairview, Fr.
160
Wyatt McLemore, Eagleville, Jr.
Preston Worley, Signal Mountain, Jr.
Antonio Washington, Bolton, Sr.
Anthony Jones, Alcoa, Sr.
170
Nick McClendon, Forrest, Sr.
Matthew Trotter, Creek Wood, Sr.
Caden Cline, Red Bank, Sr.
William Carter, Alcoa, Sr.
182
Noah Hill, Forrest, Jr.
Joseph Skidmore, Pigeon Forge, Jr.
Jason Dennis, Eagleville, Jr.
Cody DeLano, Fairview, Sr.
195
Jonathan Morton, Elizabethton, Jr.
Caleb Wolfe, Pigeon Forge, Fr.
Kambell Brown, Alcoa, Sr.
McKinley Wagner, Nolensville, Sr.
220
Parrish Pacetti, Hixson, Jr.
Elliott Grinder, Hume-Fogg, Sr.
Ethan Sutton, Pigeon Forge, Jr.
Cameron Hensley, Greeneville, Sr.
285
Lance Williams, Alcoa, Fr.
Garrison Albino, Gibbs, Sr.
Devotis McCurdy, Hixson, Sr.
James Headrick, Whitwell, Sr.
Class AAA
106
Bentley Ellison, Cleveland, Fr.
Ethan Wilson, Bradley Central, Sr.
Keegan Schulz, Munford, Sr.
Nicholas Mercante, Wilson Central, Fr.
113
Thomas Borders, Wilson Central, Jr.
Justin Bradford, Blackman, So.
Arlo Laxton, Cleveland, So.
Chris Calvin, McGavock Comprehensive, Jr.
120
Trey Bates, Beech, Jr.
Jackson Bradford, Cleveland, Jr.
Andrew Artiles, Collierville, Sr.
Grant Fetters, Wilson Central, Sr.
126
Trae McDaniel, Cleveland, Jr.
Brennan Watkins, Dobyns Bennett, Jr.
Samuel Shires, Rossview, So.
Mason Sells, Blackman, Fr.
132
Tyler Seeley, Science Hill, Sr.
Ethan Moore, Rossview, Sr.
Gavin Hughes, Bradley Central, Sr.
Franky Medina, Riverdale, Sr.
138
Christian Isbell, Clarksville, Sr.
Alan Fort, Wilson Central, Jr.
Braxton Mann, Science Hill, Jr.
Landon Fisher, Jefferson County, Jr.
145
Jackson Hurst, Dobyns Bennett, Jr.
Thomas Williams, Rossview, Sr.
Alex Ables, Centennial, Jr.
Dylan Cockman, Arlington, So.
152
Mason Smith, Beech, Jr.
Levi Stone, Wilson Central, Sr.
Robert Laxton, Cleveland, Jr.
Derrick Bannister, Kenwood, Sr.
160
Tre Morrisette, Dobyns Bennett, Jr.
Dejon Glaster, Oakland, Sr.
Jared Harter, Science Hill, Sr.
Nate Schilling, Cleveland, Sr.
170
Gabriel Smith, Clarksville, Sr.
Josh Pietarila, Hardin Valley, Sr.
Anthony Gomez, Blackman, Sr.
Zach Brezna, Cleveland, Sr.
182
Brooks Sacharczyk, Blackman, Sr.
Hayden Maynor, Soddy Daisy, Sr.
Cooper Richards, Springfield, Sr.
Tyrone McDonald, Bradley Central, Sr.
195
Johnny Mac Feldhacker, Brentwood, Sr.
Jason Brumlow, East Hamilton, Jr.
Joshua Cummins, Anderson County, Jr.
Kallum Lowe, Walker Valley, Jr.
220
Ashton Davis, Cleveland, So.
Brandon Elkins, Knox Halls, Sr.
Bowdy Boyce, Blackman, Sr.
Ryver Shelton of Jefferson County, Jr.
285
Skylar Coffey, Brentwood, Sr.
Jadon Langford, Walker Valley, Jr.
Jared Dawson, Collierville, Sr.
Gabrille Fletcher, McGavock Comprehensive, Sr.
Division II
106
Nick Cordey, Baylor School, So.
Wills Bronson, Christian Brothers, Fr.
Tate Williams, Boyd-Buchanan, 8th grade
AJ Jolly, Chattanooga Christian, Fr.
113
Jackson Bond, Baylor School, So.
Tre McTorry, Brentwood Academy, 8th grade
Nicholas Ridings, McCallie School, Fr.
Robert Deitch, Notre Dame, Jr.
120
Dayne Dalrymple, Christian Brothers, Jr.
Jack Braman, McCallie School, Jr.
Kade Hartline, Baylor School, Jr.
Chase Eakes, Friendship Christian, Fr.
126
Emory Taylor, McCallie School, Jr.
Thomas Wesnofske, Father Ryan, Jr.
Ryan Tisdale, Baylor School, Fr.
Will Higgins, Montgomery Bell Academy, Sr.
132
Noah Horst, Baylor School, Sr.
Aidan Bowers, Christian Brothers, So.
Ian McGehee, Memphis University School, Fr.
Frank Perazzini, Montgomery Bell Academy, Jr.
138
Garrison Dendy, Baylor School, So.
Sean Pitts, Father Ryan, So.
Adam Garfinkel, Montgomery Bell Academy, Jr.
Sebastian Bougeois, St. Benedict, Jr.
145
Evan Anthony, Christian Brothers
Benjamin Marchetti, Father Ryan
Chase Radpour, Baylor School
Rand Holtzclaw of McCallie School
152
Garrett Bowers, Christian Brothers, Sr.
Lawrence Madson, Father Ryan, Sr.
Christian Howard, Memphis University School, Jr.
Anthony Mannella, Baylor School, Fr.
160
James Whitworth, McCallie, Jr.
Omaury Alvarez, Baylor School, Fr.
Logan Spell, Brentwood Academy, Jr.
Jack Revere, Battle Ground Academy, Jr.
170
Gavin Cagle, McCallie School, Jr.
JaCorey Miller, Father Ryan, Sr.
Ronald Garriques, Baylor School, So.
Gervacio Gonzalez, Christian Brothers, So.
182
Connor Duffy, Baylor School, Sr.
Riley Looper, McCallie School, Sr.
Anthony Wright, Father Ryan, Sr.
Mason Skeeters, Montgomery Bell Academy, Jr.
195
David Harper, Baylor School, So.
Parker Petersen, Father Ryan, Jr.
Gabe Fisher, Montgomery Bell Academy, Fr.
Connor Billingsley, Christian Brothers, Jr.
220
Al Wooten, Christian Brothers
Barre Chambers, Baylor School
David Dixon, Boyd-Buchanan
Toleo Malone, Ensworth School
285
James Howard, McCallie School, So.
Ryan Jackson, Friendship Christian, Sr.
Jacob Brigman, Notre Dame, Sr.
Joseph Moore, Montgomery Bell Academy, Jr.
Girls Wrestling
103
Avery Kibelbek, David Crockett, So.
Elizabeth Raper, Cookeville, So.
Ella-lina Gonzalez, West Creek, Fr.
Anna Fisher, Alcoa, Jr.
112
Kerra Strevel, Heritage, Jr.
Verena Pate, St. Andrew’s-Sewanee, Fr.
Savanah Barefield, Rossview, Sr.
Jesmarie Negron, Forrest, Sr.
119
Annalynn Rakett, Clarksville Academy, So.
Tyesha Thomas, Elizabethton, Jr.
Divine Desilets, Tullahoma, Jr.
Emma Wallen, Science Hill, Jr.
125
Robbin Yunis, Rossview, Sr.
Taylor Howell, Clarksville, Sr.
Morgan Sacharczyk, Blackman, Fr.
Kaylee Hayes, Gibbs, Sr.
132
Emma Walker, Rossview, Sr.
Rontaysia Payne, Dickson County, Jr.
Lilly Pendleton, Cheatham County, Sr.
Jaelyn Patton, Stone Memorial, Fr.
140
Saqara Buchanan, Rossview, Sr.
Genesis Gilmore, Montgomery Central, Fr.
Leann Worley, Jefferson County, Jr.
Iliana Pate, St. Andrew’s-Sewanee, So.
150
Vivian Hurn, Montgomery Central, Sr.
Elizabeth Champion, Tullahoma, Jr.
Brette Spink, Northwest, So.
Nena Brown, Blackman, So.
160
Maggie Graham, Bartlett, Fr.
Brielle Bissonette, Rossview, Jr.
Taylor Rickley, Northwest, Sr.
Brianna Thompson, Heritage, So.
170
Shelby Zacharias, Creek Wood, Jr.
Rose Gailan, Nashville Overton, Sr.
Mazzy Wilson, Stone Memorial, So.
Lilly Chantler of Clarksville Northwest, Fr.
190
Ariyanna Anderson, Creek Wood, So.
Jamya Brewer, Rossview, Jr.
Kaevon Burney, Clarksville, Sr.
Korrine Abston, Stone Memorial, Jr.
215
Valerie Smith, McGavock Comprehensive, So.
Jayla Washington, Cordova, Sr.
Taylor Davis, Heritage, Sr.
Trinaty Robinson, Columbia Central, Jr.
