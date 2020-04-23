Coffey
Matt Masters

Schools like Brentwood, Fairvew, Father Ryan and Nolensville saw wrestlers make the Tennessee Sports Writers' Association's 2019-20 all-state wrestling list. 

Brentwood state champs Skylar Coffey and Johnny Mac Feldhacker earned spots in Class AAA in their respective weight classes, as did Centennial's Alex Ables. 

In Class A-AA, Cole Dorsett (Nolensville), Riley Bennett (Fairview), Jacob Vogelpohl (Nolensville), Malachi Bennett (Fairview), Gavin Channell (Nolensville), Cody DeLano (Fairview), Ken Curtis (Fairview) and McKinley Wagner (Nolensville) made the list. 

 In D-II, Tre McTorry (Brentwood Academy), Thomas Wesnofske (Father Ryan), Sean Pitts (Father Ryan), Benjamin Marchetti (Father Ryan), Lawrence Masdon (Father Ryan), Logan Spell (Brentwood Academy), Jack Revere (BGA), JaCorey Miller (Father Ryan) and Parker Peterson (Father Ryan) were honored.

The full list is below, courtesy of the TSWA. 

Boys Wrestling

Class A-AA

106

Caleb Uhorchuk, Signal Mountain, Fr.

Cole Dorsett, Nolensville, Fr.

Marcus Smith, Gibbs, Fr.

Hunter Gentry, Pigeon Forge, So.

113

LeAndre Dabney Jr., Greeneville, So.

Gregory Gomez, Martin Luther King, Fr.

Andy Cable, Pigeon Forge, Fr.

Seth McCoy, Forrest, 8th grade

120

Daniel Uhorchuk, Signal Mountain, Jr.

Trevor Lewis, Hixson, Jr.

Caleb Gumlick, Pigeon Forge, Fr.

Logan Heckert, Sycamore, Fr.

126

Hunter Mason, Greeneville, Fr.

Riley Lippincott, Nolensville, Jr.

Cole McCartney, Greenbrier, Sr.

Noah Dyer, Pigeon Forge, So.

132

Josh Parton, Pigeon Forge, So.

Dalen Kimble, Sycamore, So.

Hunter Johnson, Greeneville, Jr.

Jeremiah Shackleford, Hixson, Sr.

138

Garrett Foreman, Pigeon Forge, So.

Riley Bennett, Fairview, Jr.

Jacob Vogelpohl, Nolensville, Sr.

Christian Moore, Gibbs, Sr.

145

Kodiak Cannedy, Greeneville, So.

Kevin Muschel, Signal Mountain, Jr.

Malachi Bennett, Fairview, Fr.

Alex Overbay, Sullivan South, Jr.

152

Colby Dalon, Pigeon Forge, So.

Ryan Wimbley, Alcoa, Sr.

Gavin Channell, Nolensville, Sr.

Ken Curtis, Fairview, Fr.

160

Wyatt McLemore, Eagleville, Jr.

Preston Worley, Signal Mountain, Jr.

Antonio Washington, Bolton, Sr.

Anthony Jones, Alcoa, Sr.

170

Nick McClendon, Forrest, Sr.

Matthew Trotter, Creek Wood, Sr.

Caden Cline, Red Bank, Sr.

William Carter, Alcoa, Sr.

182

Noah Hill, Forrest, Jr.

Joseph Skidmore, Pigeon Forge, Jr.

Jason Dennis, Eagleville, Jr.

Cody DeLano, Fairview, Sr.

195

Jonathan Morton, Elizabethton, Jr.

Caleb Wolfe, Pigeon Forge, Fr.

Kambell Brown, Alcoa, Sr.

McKinley Wagner, Nolensville, Sr.

220

Parrish Pacetti, Hixson, Jr.

Elliott Grinder, Hume-Fogg, Sr.

Ethan Sutton, Pigeon Forge, Jr.

Cameron Hensley, Greeneville, Sr.

285

Lance Williams, Alcoa, Fr.

Garrison Albino, Gibbs, Sr.

Devotis McCurdy, Hixson, Sr.

James Headrick, Whitwell, Sr.

Class AAA

106

Bentley Ellison, Cleveland, Fr.

Ethan Wilson, Bradley Central, Sr.

Keegan Schulz, Munford, Sr.

Nicholas Mercante, Wilson Central, Fr.

113

Thomas Borders, Wilson Central, Jr.

Justin Bradford, Blackman, So.

Arlo Laxton, Cleveland, So.

Chris Calvin, McGavock Comprehensive, Jr.

120

Trey Bates, Beech, Jr.

Jackson Bradford, Cleveland, Jr.

Andrew Artiles, Collierville, Sr.

Grant Fetters, Wilson Central, Sr.

126

Trae McDaniel, Cleveland, Jr.

Brennan Watkins, Dobyns Bennett, Jr.

Samuel Shires, Rossview, So.

Mason Sells, Blackman, Fr.

132

Tyler Seeley, Science Hill, Sr.

Ethan Moore, Rossview, Sr.

Gavin Hughes, Bradley Central, Sr.

Franky Medina, Riverdale, Sr.

138

Christian Isbell, Clarksville, Sr.

Alan Fort, Wilson Central, Jr.

Braxton Mann, Science Hill, Jr.

Landon Fisher, Jefferson County, Jr.

145

Jackson Hurst, Dobyns Bennett, Jr.

Thomas Williams, Rossview, Sr.

Alex Ables, Centennial, Jr.

Dylan Cockman, Arlington, So.

152

Mason Smith, Beech, Jr.

Levi Stone, Wilson Central, Sr.

Robert Laxton, Cleveland, Jr.

Derrick Bannister, Kenwood, Sr.

160

Tre Morrisette, Dobyns Bennett, Jr.

Dejon Glaster, Oakland, Sr.

Jared Harter, Science Hill, Sr.

Nate Schilling, Cleveland, Sr.

170

Gabriel Smith, Clarksville, Sr.

Josh Pietarila, Hardin Valley, Sr.

Anthony Gomez, Blackman, Sr.

Zach Brezna, Cleveland, Sr.

182

Brooks Sacharczyk, Blackman, Sr.

Hayden Maynor, Soddy Daisy, Sr.

Cooper Richards, Springfield, Sr.

Tyrone McDonald, Bradley Central, Sr.

195

Johnny Mac Feldhacker, Brentwood, Sr.

Jason Brumlow, East Hamilton, Jr.

Joshua Cummins, Anderson County, Jr.

Kallum Lowe, Walker Valley, Jr.

220

Ashton Davis, Cleveland, So.

Brandon Elkins, Knox Halls, Sr.

Bowdy Boyce, Blackman, Sr.

Ryver Shelton of Jefferson County, Jr.

285

Skylar Coffey, Brentwood, Sr.

Jadon Langford, Walker Valley, Jr.

Jared Dawson, Collierville, Sr.

Gabrille Fletcher, McGavock Comprehensive, Sr.

Division II

106

Nick Cordey, Baylor School, So.

Wills Bronson, Christian Brothers, Fr.

Tate Williams, Boyd-Buchanan, 8th grade

AJ Jolly, Chattanooga Christian, Fr.

113

Jackson Bond, Baylor School, So.

Tre McTorry, Brentwood Academy, 8th grade

Nicholas Ridings, McCallie School, Fr.

Robert Deitch, Notre Dame, Jr.

120

Dayne Dalrymple, Christian Brothers, Jr.

Jack Braman, McCallie School, Jr.

Kade Hartline, Baylor School, Jr.

Chase Eakes, Friendship Christian, Fr.

126

Emory Taylor, McCallie School, Jr.

Thomas Wesnofske, Father Ryan, Jr.

Ryan Tisdale, Baylor School, Fr.

Will Higgins, Montgomery Bell Academy, Sr.

132

Noah Horst, Baylor School, Sr.

Aidan Bowers, Christian Brothers, So.

Ian McGehee, Memphis University School, Fr.

Frank Perazzini, Montgomery Bell Academy, Jr.

138

Garrison Dendy, Baylor School, So.

Sean Pitts, Father Ryan, So.

Adam Garfinkel, Montgomery Bell Academy, Jr.

Sebastian Bougeois, St. Benedict, Jr.

145

Evan Anthony, Christian Brothers

Benjamin Marchetti, Father Ryan

Chase Radpour, Baylor School

Rand Holtzclaw of McCallie School

152

Garrett Bowers, Christian Brothers, Sr.

Lawrence Madson, Father Ryan, Sr.

Christian Howard, Memphis University School, Jr.

Anthony Mannella, Baylor School, Fr.

160

James Whitworth, McCallie, Jr.

Omaury Alvarez, Baylor School, Fr.

Logan Spell, Brentwood Academy, Jr.

Jack Revere, Battle Ground Academy, Jr.

170

Gavin Cagle, McCallie School, Jr.

JaCorey Miller, Father Ryan, Sr.

Ronald Garriques, Baylor School, So.

Gervacio Gonzalez, Christian Brothers, So.

182

Connor Duffy, Baylor School, Sr.

Riley Looper, McCallie School, Sr.

Anthony Wright, Father Ryan, Sr.

Mason Skeeters, Montgomery Bell Academy, Jr.

195

David Harper, Baylor School, So.

Parker Petersen, Father Ryan, Jr.

Gabe Fisher, Montgomery Bell Academy, Fr.

Connor Billingsley, Christian Brothers, Jr.

220

Al Wooten, Christian Brothers

Barre Chambers, Baylor School

David Dixon, Boyd-Buchanan

Toleo Malone, Ensworth School

285

James Howard, McCallie School, So.

Ryan Jackson, Friendship Christian, Sr.

Jacob Brigman, Notre Dame, Sr.

Joseph Moore, Montgomery Bell Academy, Jr.

Girls Wrestling 

103

Avery Kibelbek, David Crockett, So.

Elizabeth Raper, Cookeville, So.

Ella-lina Gonzalez, West Creek, Fr.

Anna Fisher, Alcoa, Jr.

112

Kerra Strevel, Heritage, Jr.

Verena Pate, St. Andrew’s-Sewanee, Fr.

Savanah Barefield, Rossview, Sr.

Jesmarie Negron, Forrest, Sr.

119

Annalynn Rakett, Clarksville Academy, So.

Tyesha Thomas, Elizabethton, Jr.

Divine Desilets, Tullahoma, Jr.

Emma Wallen, Science Hill, Jr.

125

Robbin Yunis, Rossview, Sr.

Taylor Howell, Clarksville, Sr.

Morgan Sacharczyk, Blackman, Fr.

Kaylee Hayes, Gibbs, Sr.

132

Emma Walker, Rossview, Sr.

Rontaysia Payne, Dickson County, Jr.

Lilly Pendleton, Cheatham County, Sr.

Jaelyn Patton, Stone Memorial, Fr.

140

Saqara Buchanan, Rossview, Sr.

Genesis Gilmore, Montgomery Central, Fr.

Leann Worley, Jefferson County, Jr.

Iliana Pate, St. Andrew’s-Sewanee, So.

150

Vivian Hurn, Montgomery Central, Sr.

Elizabeth Champion, Tullahoma, Jr.

Brette Spink, Northwest, So.

Nena Brown, Blackman, So.

160

Maggie Graham, Bartlett, Fr.

Brielle Bissonette, Rossview, Jr.

Taylor Rickley, Northwest, Sr.

Brianna Thompson, Heritage, So.

170

Shelby Zacharias, Creek Wood, Jr.

Rose Gailan, Nashville Overton, Sr.

Mazzy Wilson, Stone Memorial, So.

Lilly Chantler of Clarksville Northwest, Fr.

190

Ariyanna Anderson, Creek Wood, So.

Jamya Brewer, Rossview, Jr.

Kaevon Burney, Clarksville, Sr.

Korrine Abston, Stone Memorial, Jr.

215

Valerie Smith, McGavock Comprehensive, So.

Jayla Washington, Cordova, Sr.

Taylor Davis, Heritage, Sr.

Trinaty Robinson, Columbia Central, Jr.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.