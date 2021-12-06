Twenty-six nonprofits in Williamson County are among 439 across Middle Tennessee to receive grants totaling more than $2.6 million awarded through the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT).
The CFMT, a charitable organization dedicated to enriching the quality of life in Middle Tennessee and beyond, recently announced $2,664,888 in grants to local nonprofit organizations in 32 counties as part of the 2021 annual grant-making process.
"The Community Foundation is honored to connect generosity with need through these annual grants and through other avenues throughout the year, but we couldn’t have the impact we do without the many nonprofits offering solutions to our community’s needs and vital services to our neighbors," said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
“Thanks to the generous support of our donors, and the work of dedicated and talented nonprofits, we are able to fund solutions that address Middle Tennessee’s emerging needs and opportunities.”
The Community Foundation awards discretionary grants annually from its unrestricted and field-of-interest funds to Middle Tennessee nonprofits. Grants are awarded through an open application process for organizations addressing community needs and benefiting the wellbeing of citizens through valuable programs and innovative services.
Grant recipients in Williamson County include:
Bridges of Williamson Co.: Our Specific Assistance Program provides direct services to victims of domestic violence who are living in our temporary emergency shelter.
BrightStone Inc.: To provide adults with special needs with the best health care possible through educational programs, comprehensive fitness and wellness activities.
Educare: To provide substance abuse treatment to approximately 100 individuals that are under-served or uninsured in the 21st Judicial District.
FrankTown Open Hearts: To cultivate low-income students’ talents, equipping them with the skills needed to become leaders, dancers and performers.
Free for Life International: To equip vulnerable populations with critical knowledge about human trafficking prevention and how to protect themselves and their communities.
Friends of Franklin Parks: To enhance the Franklin community by installing a new trailhead at Chestnut Bend for the expansion of the trail system.
Friends of Williamson Co. Animal Center: To provide spay/neuter services for 600 owned pets. The recipients of the service would be qualified based on income qualifications.
Gentry's Education Center at the Store Front Inc.: Provide education and job skills training for 20 at-risk families and tutoring support for their children using 2Gen approaches.
GraceWorks Ministries: To provide rent and utility bill assistance allowing six families to avoid eviction and 31 families avoid utility disconnection
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury: To provide critical repairs to low-income senior homeowners to allow them to remain living independently in safe, accessible homes.
Harpeth Conservancy: Expand water quality monitoring network and create real-time pollution alert system to protect public health.
Healing Housing, Inc.: To provide 20 new Healing Housing residents with Individualized Healing Plan Resources (IHPR) as they work toward long-term sobriety.
Heaven Can Wait Animal Rescue and Sanctuary: to provide half the cost toward vet care/meds for 13 sanctuary dogs at Heaven Can Wait Animal Rescue and Sanctuary.
High Hopes Inc.: To equip preschool and kindergarten children in the High Hopes inclusive school with the skills necessary to succeed.
Mercy Community Healthcare: To provide access to social-emotional learning groups to students in Williamson and Marshall counties each summer.
Owl's Hill Nature Sanctuary: To build a new trail (hand and machine built) with attention to sensitive riparian zone and clear invasive species.
People for Animals: Offer financial assistance for spay/neuter surgeries to pet owners in need in Middle Tennessee.
Retrieving Independence: Enabling and supporting the training and placement of life changing animals through the Retrieving Independence Training Academy (RITA) in 2022.
Snooty Giggles Dog Rescue: To pull 150 dogs in 2022/1H from shelters, provide medical care and place dogs into foster or adoptive homes.
Tennessee Medical Foundation: To continue offering confidential, free mental health assessment and connection to resources for struggling Tennessee health professionals.
The Battle of Franklin Trust: Address routine, yet infrequently needed (every 4-75 years), preservation work to Carnton's exterior non-roof, roof supporting infrastructure.
The Refuge Center for Counseling: To provide affordable counseling services to female victims of sexual abuse/trauma, including group and individual sessions.
The View Community Resource Coalition: To provide financial assistance and budget counseling for those with urgent needs in Fairview and surrounding areas.
Tucker's House: To create safer, more accessible homes and environments for children and young adults with disabilities.
Waves Inc.: Waves of Awareness will create an awareness platform for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities while creating skill development opportunities.
Williamson Co. Child Advocacy Center (dba Davis House): To provide psycho-educational resilience groups for victims and non-offending caregivers of child abuse.
In addition to Williamson County, the grants will benefit nonprofits in 31 other area counties.
The top awards categories were: Human Services (Children & Youth/Women & Men/Seniors/Emergency Needs) (24 percent of the grants), Arts and Humanities (17 percent), Education (15 percent) and Animal Welfare (12 percent).
For more information on the grant process and for a complete list of 2021 grant recipients, go to www.CFMT.org. And to learn about more than 1,800 of Middle Tennessee’s nonprofits and the work they do, go to the CFMT initiative GivingMatters.com.
