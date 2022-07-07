The latest single from Williamson County husband and wife country/folk duo Hemp & Denim titled "Ride" has released a music video shot in Leipers Fork.
A release says the song "delves into more of the unspoken parts of relationships."
"With the premiere of this video, 'Ride' will tug on your heartstrings as you let yourself feel your emotions," a release reads."
You can watch the official music video on the group's YouTube page, and the song is currently available on all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.
"Shot in the gorgeous Latitude Studio South in Leipers Fork, the video for Ride is simply an ode to true love and loss, hurting and healing, and most importantly, looking towards the future," a release says of the video. "The lyrics 'I don’t want this ride to end,' can mean many things for each individual listener, which is part of what makes it such an easy song to connect with.
"Hemp [Meadows] wrote this song from personal experiences and says if any message is taken from the song, it’s that someone understands what you’re going through. With videography and editing by Shawn Hudgins, 'Ride' takes place in stunning candlelit rooms and in front of expansive outdoor views that draw you into the intimacy and warmth of the lyrics and mellow sound."
"Ride" follows the success of previous songs "Holding On" and "Follow Your Heart," says the release.
Hemp & Denim say they continue to work endlessly on new music and upcoming performances.
Since pursing their music dream together, their debut release "One Step Over The Line" received a Grammy nomination-consideration for Best Americana Roots Song.
The duo has been featured in numerous print and TV placements including Nashville’s NBC and Fox affiliate stations, received national and international airplay in Scotland, Ireland and on the BBC Radio Network in the U.K., performed during CMA Music Festival and grown a fan base, one that includes more than 34k+ monthly listeners just on Spotify.
