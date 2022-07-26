The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have updated their COVID-19 public health guidance for Williamson County, and they are now recommending that the public wear masks indoors in public.
According to the CDC’s website, Williamson County’s community level is listed as “high” which means that they recommend masking, as well as getting tested for the virus if you have symptoms, especially for people at high risk for severe illness.
The CDC’s data reveals that Davidson, Maury, Hickman, Dickson and Marshall listed as “high” while Rutherford and Cheatham are listed as “medium”.
While the state's data hasn't been updated for nearly two weeks, they report that more than 67,000 people in Williamson County are known to have contracted the virus since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, resulting in 415 deaths and 868 hospitalizations.
At the state level, there's more than 2 million known infections and more than 26,000 deaths, while nationally, the U.S. has seen more than 90 million known infections and more than 1 million deaths.
Information about getting a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot in Williamson County can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.