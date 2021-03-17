There are an estimated 50,000 community cats in Williamson County, and residents are encouraged to help reduce that number by bringing cats to the free spay/neuter clinics offered by the Williamson County Animal Center in Franklin.
Free spay/neuter clinic dates for outdoor cats have been added for March 23, 25, 30 and April 1.
Clinics will continue throughout the summer months as the shelter spotlights its efforts to stop pet overpopulation by sterilizing outdoor cats.
“In the last two years, the shelter has spayed or neutered 2,300 community cats through the free program,” Debbie Sims, community outreach coordinator for the shelter, said. “Every single sterilization makes an impact because during her reproductive life, one cat can have more than 100 kittens. If you add in all the offspring having the same number, it reaches as many as 420,000 kittens in just seven years.
“That is why spaying and neutering community cats is so important.”
The free spay/neuter clinics are for Williamson County residents only, and proof of residency is required. Any cat that goes outside is eligible for the program, which includes a spay or neuter, microchip, rabies shot, FVRCP vaccine and ear tipping.
Click here to apply for an appointment. On clinic day, residents must drop off cats in secure cat carriers or traps (for feral, non-sociable cats). Traps can be rented at the shelter for a $50 refundable deposit.
Williamson County Animal Center, 106 Claude Yates Drive in Franklin, is open for adoptions Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org.
