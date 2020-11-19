The Williamson County Animal Center and Darrell Waltrip Subaru in Franklin are teaming up for “Share the Love,” a holiday sales event Nov. 19 through Jan. 4.
With each new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the promotion at Darrell Waltrip Subaru, 1450 Murfreesboro Road in Franklin, purchasers can choose WCAC as a directly benefitting charity. Subaru, along with the local dealer, will donate a total of $300 per vehicle sold.
“As a chosen hometown charity partner, the Williamson County Animal Center is excited to be a local organization option for donations,” a WCAC spokesperson said.
For more information about “Share the Love” and pet adoption, contact Darrell Waltrip Subaru at 615-791-1101 or Williamson County Animal Center at 615-790-5590. The shelter is located at 106 Claude Yates Drive, next to Franklin High School.
Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or at the center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.