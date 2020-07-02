With sanctioned Fourth of July fireworks displays canceled in most local communities due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Williamson County Animal Center urges the community to consider the impact of fireworks on animals.
Williamson County residents are already reporting repeated fireworks being set off in neighborhoods, according to a press release from the WCAC. Fireworks can be stressful to pets and can result in them getting lost.
“More lost pets are reported on or around the Fourth of July than any other day of the year,” Debbie Sims, community outreach coordinator at WCAC, said.
She recommends that residents follow these guidelines from the Humane Society of the U.S. to help keep pets safe:
- Leave pets at home and inside. Fireworkscan be terrifying to pets, even pets who are accustomed to being around people and commotion.
- Create a home sanctuary.Secure your pet in an area of your home where he or she is safe, comfortable and sheltered from any outside noise and lights. Playing a radio with relaxing music may help mask the sound of fireworks.
- Pet-proof your home.When scared, some animals may become destructive so be sure to remove anything from reach that can become damaged or may harm the pet if chewed or eaten.
- Identification is essential.Pets may panic, escape and become lost. Updated identification is critical to ensuring lost pets are reunited with their families. Ideal identification is both a collar with tag and a microchip (make sure your chip is registered). Also, take several photos of your pet that can be shared if needed.
- Consult a veterinarian for pets with anxiety.Consult your veterinarian to seek out remedies to lower your pet’s stress level if this is a known issue.
- Follow the advice of public health officials.With COVID-19 cases on the rise in many states, the safest thing you can do for your pet is to follow the guidance of public health authorities by wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing and staying home as much as possible. Keeping you and your family away from the virus increases your health and safety, and your ability to care for your pets.
Williamson County Animal Center will be closed Friday and Saturday in observance of the holiday. Lost and found pets can be reported at www.adoptwcac.org.
