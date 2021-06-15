Those wishing to add a pet member to their family through adoption can do so at no cost Friday and Saturday at Williamson County Animal Center.
As part of the activities leading up to the NASCAR Cup Series’ return to Nashville this weekend, Mars Petcare and PEDIGREE Foundation have collaborated to host adoption sponsorship events at three locations, including WCAC.
Each adopter will also receive a “starter kit” that includes food, treats and other items to help make their new pet feel at home.
While making his way around the Nashville Superspeedway this Sunday, Kyle Busch will show off a new paint scheme for the No. 18 car that includes images of rescue dogs. Busch’s pit crew will also be joined by a cast of canines from participating animal centers in the form of cutouts on his pit box.
WCAC’s hours of operation for the no-cost adoption event are Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 615-790-5590 or send an email to [email protected].
For Williamson County residents who could use a little help feeding pets they already have, WCAC will also be hosting its monthly “Paw Pantry” Friday. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., or as supplies last, the Center will distribute free cat and dog food from the WCAC parking lot. Proof of county residency is required.
(0) comments
