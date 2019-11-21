Williamson County Animal Center in Franklin will host ‘Deck the Howls’ — a holiday reading event for kids ages 4 to 10 — on Dec. 5.
The event, which begins at 6 p.m., will feature kids reading holiday stories to dogs and cats, a visit and photo with Santa, and of course, holiday cookies provided by 4 Paws Pastries.
This is the first year for Deck the Howls at the shelter, and Community Outreach Coordinator Debbie Sims hopes the event will become an annual tradition. “Kids and pets just naturally go together,” she said, adding that “reading to pets allows kids to feel good about helping, and the pets love it!” Children are encouraged to come to the event in their pajamas. The Williamson County Public Library will be providing the books.
Space is limited for Deck the Howls, and parents must register in advance at the shelter, 106 Claude Yates Dr. There is a fee of $25 per child. For more information, visit www.adoptwcac.org
