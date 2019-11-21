Wya Wya is all dressed up and ready for ‘Deck the Howls’ a children’s reading night on December 5 at Williamson County Animal Center. He is 3 years old and has a passion and intensity for life. Wya Wya would do best in a home without young children. He is heartworm positive and needs a home where he can recover while undergoing treatment (meds provided by the shelter). To meet Wya Wya, visit Williamson County Animal Center.