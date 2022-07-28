Friends of Williamson County Animal Center (FOWCAC) has announced it will host its fourth annual “An Evening with Friends” fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 16, at The Factory at Franklin, starting at 6:00 p.m. in Liberty Hall.
All proceeds from the event will be used to support the animals and services at Williamson County Animal Center as well as other animals in Middle Tennessee.
Winning bidders will take home exclusive items and experiences donated for live and silent auctions while all guests will enjoy dinner, wine and beer from an open bar, and live music.
“Our community understands how important our furry family and friends are,” FOWCAC Board Chair, Edie Lynn Hoback said. “Mars Petcare, the Presenting Sponsor, and all of our supporting partners have rallied to make this a fun event that, more importantly, helps and saves a lot of pets.”
Tickets can be purchased from the FOWCAC website.
FOWCAC is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to improving the lives of all animals in Williamson County.
For more information, visit the FOWCAC website, email [email protected], or call 615-790-5590.
