When Independence coach Mike McLaury was growing up in California, he heard plenty of stories about Hank Aaron from his dad, an avid baseball fan.
“I just remember the stuff my dad would tell me about him and how great a player he was,” McLaury said. “He just said he could do it all. There was nothing he couldn’t do. He could run, he could hit with power, hit for average. He was a good outfielder.”
McLaury could tell that his dad, Frank, idolized Aaron, a Hall of Famer who died at the age of 86 Friday. He broke the major leagues’ career home run record, finishing with 755.
“He was awesome, one of the best,” McLaury said.
Williamson County coaches expressed respect for Aaron after a massive stroke claimed the baseball legend.
San Francisco’s Barry Bonds broke Aaron’s home run record in 2007.
Brentwood Academy coach Chandler Ganick’s family is from Atlanta, where Aaron played with the Braves from 1966-74.
“I remember growing up and at 7:05 and 7:35 we had TBS on and it was a big deal,” Ganick said about the TV network that covered Braves games. “Hank Aaron was not playing while I was growing up, but he was always around the stadium. He was always around the city of Atlanta.”
Ganick said the whole history of the Braves revolved around Aaron, who battled racial hatred during his 23-year career, especially when he closed in on Babe Ruth’s career home run record in 1974.
“Definitely looked up to him and who he was as a player,” Ganick said. “He did so much for the game of baseball and the integration of baseball and really being a trailblazer of the right way to play the game and the right way to represent yourself and an organization.”
The Braves are Ganick’s favorite National League team.
Aaron got hate mail and death threats about a Black man breaking a white man’s record.
“Not only did he perform on the field, but all the stuff that he did outside the diamond is what makes him so incredibly special,” Centennial coach Rob Baughman said. “Standing up for civil rights, standing up for what he believes in. That’s what makes him a fantastic athlete and human being because for that to be going on in your life and still be focused on your job, that says enough about a man as anything would.”
Aaron is the all-time leader in RBIs (2,297) and total bases (6,856).
“Listening to his teammates talk about him, the thing they kept on saying was how hard a worker he was,” Grace Christian Academy coach Brad Myers said. “He was humble and he was a good teammate.”
The 1957 NL MVP won three Gold Gloves and two batting titles. He stole 240 bases, starting his career with the Milwaukee Braves and ending it with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Fairview coach Nico Gregali, whose grandfather pitched in the Cardinals’ minor league system for 13 seasons, grew up hearing stories about Aaron.
“I always got stories about the players from yesteryear, so I knew a lot about Hank Aaron,” Gregali said. “It was pretty sad to hear about him passing away this morning.”
Gregali’s grandfather, Jack Faszholz, was exiting baseball as Aaron was entering.
“He would see him at spring training and things like that as a young player,” Gregali said. “I think (Aaron) is in the top 10 in runs scored, top 20 in doubles. He was so good for so long.”
Gregali said Aaron might be baseball’s best righthanded hitter.
“My grandfather always compared him to Roberto Clemente,” Gregali said of the former Pirates star right fielder.
Aaron never complained about the suspicion of Bonds using performance-enhancing drugs, including anabolic steroids.
“He handled the Bonds situation with class even though there were questions about the sanctity of the record,” Gregali said. “It just proves how much grace and class he had in his everyday life and it’s probably attributed to all the stuff he had to endure coming up in the Deep South and Alabama and playing in Atlanta in those years while baseball was integrating.”
Page coach Kenny Roeten, a history teacher, gave his team some Hank Aaron trivia at Friday’s workout.
“The players today, they have no clue what the number, 755, means,” Roeten said. “Some of them don’t even know that he broke Babe Ruth’s record so it’s interesting how time has passed. What I probably have the most respect for is, as far as the game is concerned, is he had 3,771 hits, which is really impressive for a power hitter.”
Aaron hit .305 for his career, leading the NL in homers four times. He holds the record for most All-Star Games at 25.
“I think about his home run trot on 715,” Roeten said. “You had (fans) that were running out on the field, patting him on the back and he was just stoic the entire time, which is really impressive.”
