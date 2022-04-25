With Williamson County’s May 3 primary just over a week away, candidates for the six seats of the Board of Education have been busy campaigning — especially those eight candidates vying to win in contested primaries.
In District 2, incumbent Dan Cash has no opponent in May and will face Tiffany Eccles in August. That’s likewise for District 6 incumbent Jay Galbreath, who will go against Kristi Bidinger and Deborah Pace in August.
For those candidates facing foes in May, each has sent responses to a questionnaire from the Home Page. Candidates are Josh Brown and Elliott Franklin in District 4 (winner to face Bob Britton and Del Wright), Donna Clements and Shauna Graham in District 8 (winner to face Ken Chilton), Ali Wallace Adair and Eric Welch in District 10 (winner to face Jennifer Haile, William “Doc” Holladay and Tangie Lane), and Drason Beasley and Jamie Lima in District 12 (winner to face Nancy Garrett).
Responses from each candidate can be found under the Schools tab.
