Despite the impact from the coronavirus that has lasted for over a year now, Williamson County CASA welcomed 15 new Court Appointed Special Advocates who were sworn in last Thursday after having completed 30 hours of training over Zoom.
“Even a global pandemic won’t stop citizens in Williamson County from stepping up to volunteer,” a CASA spokesperson said in a news release from the nonprofit.
CASA advocates for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the juvenile court system of Williamson County.
As others before them, the most recent advocates who have joined CASA went through intensive training, according to the release. The training covered a variety of topics including: substance abuse, ACEs (adverse childhood experiences) and court report writing; preparing the volunteers to serve as a voice for abused and neglected children in Williamson County. These advocates join the other 63 who have continued to work tirelessly and creatively over the last year as they adapted to stay-at-home orders, social distancing and other safety protocols.
“Williamson County CASA is advocating for kids in the next generation,” said Cliff Wilson, one of Williamson County CASA’s newest advocate volunteers. “This training taught us how to best represent and advocate for our most vulnerable children, those in abusive and neglectful circumstances."
“The Williamson County CASA team cares and is doing a great job, doing tough work — work that makes a difference for the kids. And supporting and developing new advocates so we can step up and make a difference in a child’s life.”
Last year, Williamson County CASA served over 450 children. Those interested in learning more about becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate can click here or call 615-591-2699.
