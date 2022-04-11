Judge Jane Franks was honored with the Elizabeth Jewell Service Award as Williamson County CASA held its 11th annual Voices for Children Thursday night at Graystone Quarry before a crowd of government and community leaders, judges and other supporters of the nonprofit.
As the year’s largest fundraiser for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), Voices featured a dinner, cocktails, music and an opportunity for guests to bid on live and silent auction items. The evening was highlighted by the presentation of the service award to Judge Franks, who spearheaded the founding of Williamson County CASA in 1993 and is still involved as a part-time magistrate of the Williamson County Juvenile Court.
She had previously served as General Sessions and Juvenile Judge for Williamson beginning in 1977.
“I love juvenile court because I think it’s the most important court in the world,” Franks said during her acceptance speech. “I think … we make a success out of juvenile court and the children that come through it and the families we serve. There’s nothing that can stop us, there’s nothing that can stop the children from fulfilling their potential.”
Current Juvenile Court Judge Sharon Guffee presented the award to Franks.
“I can honestly tell you there has never been recipient more worthy for the award,” Guffee told attendees. “She has dedicated her entire life to taking care of children in every possible way. … To say that she’s intelligent is true, but not quite enough. I think wisdom is a better word because anybody can make good grades but not everyone is wise. And she has used that wisdom her entire life to help our kids.”
The event also included guest speaker Rhonda Franks, a volunteer advocate for CASA for 14 years. Franklin attorney Robbie Beale led an active live auction of three items that raised more than $11,000 alone. There was also a silent auction on several items.
Live musical entertainment was provided by Karen Taylor Good and Stowe Dailey, Stowegood. Good is the Grammy-nominated songwriter of “How Can I Help You Say Goodbye” and other radio hits by Patty Loveless, Al Jarreau, Melissa Manchester and many others. She has recorded albums and movie soundtracks with Willie Nelson, Al Green and Dolly Parton.
Dailey is a singer-songwriter, and best-selling author. She co-wrote the hit song “Long Time Comin’” for the group Shenandoah. Her album Angel Chants was the soundtrack of Angel Stories, featured on The Learning Channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.