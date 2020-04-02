With April recognized as National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Williamson County CASA is looking to the community to help spread awareness of the issue.
For 27 years, Williamson County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) has advocated for abused and neglected children in the local juvenile court system. Through a committed volunteer force, CASA has helped thousands of young people in the community find safe and permanent homes. Just last year, Williamson County CASA served 452 children.
“Child abuse is an extremely challenging topic to discuss, but it is essential that we acknowledge its presence in our community,” Emily Layton, CASA executive director, said. “When we acknowledge that it is a problem, we are more likely to see the signs of abuse and help children escape dangerous circumstances.”
Williamson County CASA encourages all individuals and organizations to play a role in making Williamson County a better and safer place for children and families.
National Child Abuse Prevention Month is a time to acknowledge the importance of working together to prevent child abuse and neglect, and to promote the social and emotional well-being of children and families.
During the month of April — as well as throughout the year — communities are encouraged to share child abuse and neglect prevention awareness strategies and activities to promote prevention across the country.
People in the community play a big role in helping prevent child abuse. Here are ways to help:
- Did you know that every Tennessee citizen is required to report suspected child abuse? Be mindful of the signs of abuse and neglect in children, many of which appear before an obvious physical mark. Educate yourself on child abuse here.
- Please help us raise awareness about child abuse and neglect — and how Williamson County CASA is helping children in our community — by sharing our Facebook and Instagram posts with your family and friends.
- Volunteer your time and/or donate to community programs that support children and families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.