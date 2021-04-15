Williamson County CASA has announced its Virtual Voices for Children event sponsored by Jackson National Life Insurance Company and Neal & Harwell PLC will be coming up in early May.
As the largest fundraiser of the year for CASA, Voices for Children is being hosted virtually again this year and will jump start on May 3 with the opening of an online silent auction and will end with a live event on May 6 featuring Nashville-based alt-rock band Moon Taxi.
“We had a great time celebrating the heroic work of our volunteer advocates during last year’s virtual event, and we look forward to sharing this with even more supporters this year through multiple platforms,” CASA Executive Director Emily Layton said. “This year has continued to be a particularly concerning time for children in our community, so we’re especially thankful that we have such a generous community who continues to support CASA’s mission.”
The event will be available on Williamson County CASA’s website, Facebook and YouTube pages with a suggested donation of $25. VIP tickets are available for $200 and include a bottle of wine provided by Harvest Beverage Company; CASA wine cups; cookies; and a charcuterie plate from Catering and Events by Suzette. This will all be arranged in a custom basket and safe-delivered to your door prior to the event.
This event is made possible by the support of Jackson National Life Insurance Company; Neal & Harwell PLC; Fab-Line Machinery; Brasfield & Gorrie; Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani; Pinnacle Bank; First Bank; Lee Company; Nashville Machine Company; Ascend Federal Credit Union; Animalia Health & Wellness; CGI Electric; Crunk Engineering; Haws Goodwin Wealth; and HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health.
Click here to learn more about Williamson County CASA and Virtual Voices for Children.
Williamson County CASA advocates for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the juvenile court system of Williamson County. The vision is to see every child in a safe and permanent home.
