Nine cheer teams from Williamson County Schools and the Franklin Special School District finished as national champions in the 2021 UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship held April 23-25 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Fl.
Five more teams finished in the top three places of their respective divisions.
Teams earning white satin “National Champions” jackets were:
Centennial High School Junior Varsity
Centennial High School Large Varsity
Franklin High School Game Day Large Varsity
Grassland Middle School Large Junior High Game Day
Independence High School Varsity Game Day Live
Poplar Grove School Junior High Non-Tumbling Game Day
Spring Station Middle School Junior Game Day Live
Spring Station Middle School Junior High Non-Tumbling
Woodland Middle School Small Junior High
The competition featured 24 different Williamson County cheer teams. Due to the pandemic, the event was moved from its regular early February dates, extending the rigorous cheer season another two months. For teams participating on-site, extensive COVID-19 protocols were put in place to protect athletes and spectators.
For the first time in the event’s history, teams were allowed to choose whether they wanted to participate on site at Disney’s ESPN or virtually because of the pandemic. Most local teams were in Orlando while some submitted their routines virtually. Scoring and awards were done separately, so the in-person and virtual divisions did not compete against each other.
Williamson County continues to be considered a national hotbed for cheer thanks to successful junior/All-Star cheer and gymnastics programs that develop skills at an early age. The county has schools and parents that have committed to make both sideline cheer and competitions a priority for their athletes.
The division summary information that follows lists all the schools involved, along with their final places after the competition.
Williamson County Teams/Clubs Represented:
In Orlando
Varsity Game Day Live
1st - Independence H.S
Junior Game Day Live
1st - Spring Station MS
JH Game Day - Large
1st - Grassland M.S.
3rd - Brentwood M.S.
Large Varsity Game Day - Division 1
1st - Franklin H.S.
Small Junior High
1st - Woodland M.S
3rd - Grassland M.S.
5th - Thompson’s Station M.S.
Junior High Non-Tumbling
1st - Spring Station M.S.
Small Junior Varsity (JV)
2nd - Brentwood H.S.
Varsity Division 1 - Small
5th - Franklin H.S.
13th - Summit H.S.
Varsity Division 1 - Medium
4th - Brentwood H.S.
Varsity Division 1 - Large
2nd - Independence H.S.
Traditional Open Rec - Affiliated Open Rec - 10Y
2nd - Wilco Wildcats Youth Club League
Traditional Open Rec - Affiliated Open Rec - 14Y
3rd - Wilco Wildcats Youth Club League
Traditional Open Rec - Non-Affiliated Open Rec - 12Y
4th - Wilco Wildcats Youth Club League
Traditional Open Rec - Non-Affiliated Open Rec - 14Y
2nd - Wilco Wildcats Youth Club League
Virtual
Junior Non-Tumbling Game Day
1st - Poplar Grove School
Large Varsity
1st - Centennial H.S.
10th - Page H.S.
Junior High
4th - Poplar Grove School
7th - Page M.S.
Junior Varsity
1st - Centennial H.S.
