Williamson County is collecting Damage Reports following the March 27 and 28 floods that caused property damage across the county.
According to a news release, residents can submit damage reports through Williamson County Emergency Management’s online survey to assist residents with damage assessments.
The survey will collect specific information about what is damaged, types of damage, the extent of damage, the location and contact information.
WCEMA is asking residents to document damages from the flooding online here.
“This survey helps us better understand the impacts to our community, helps determine our community’s eligibility for disaster related financial assistance, and provides community members with a convenient avenue to share their storm related impacts," WCEMA Director Todd Horton said in the news release.
More information about WCEMA, including how to register for the Williamson County Emergency Alert System, can be found here.
