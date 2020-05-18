Metro Nashville Police has charged a man with two counts of attempted murder after two people were attacked with a machete.
According to a news release, on Sunday at approximately 2:47 p.m. 35-year-old Kelvin D. Edwards attacked a Williamson County couple while they waited in line as customers at Public Storage on 5th Avenue South.
Police called the attack "callous, unprovoked and random," adding that Edwards entered the office of the indoor storage facility and, without warning, repeatedly struck 55-year-old Kevin Craft and his wife 50-year-old Leanne Craft with the machete.
MNPD Officer Phillip Claibourne was the first on the scene, where Edwards was arrested without further incident after police say that Edwards was waiting for police after walking out of the storage facility, throwing the machete down and standing in the street with his hands raised.
Police said that both victims were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they were listed in critical condition, after six responding officers administered first aid including utilizing specific training in trauma care.
MNPD cited Detective Brent Fisher in the news release, and said that Edwards, who is experiencing homelessness, had a bin at Public Storage that contained the machete.
Police said that Edwards told detective Fisher that he was angry about the ongoing COVID-19 shutdowns which have impacted his ability to get into a rescue mission.
Police allege that Edwards then acted out this anger by attacking the Crafts, who he does not know.
According to the release, Edwards has been in Nashville since 2016, when he was first arrested, although he was carrying an Arkansas drivers license on Sunday.
Police said that Edwards was convicted of felony vandalism in 2017 and, while in jail, was charged with deliberately spitting on two Davidson County Sheriff’s deputies, which resulted in the prosecution and conviction of two counts of assault.
