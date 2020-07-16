The Williamson County Health Department drive-through COVID-19 testing and mask distribution site at the Williamson County Agricultural Center will be closed on Friday, July 17.
The site will resume normal operational hours, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Monday, July 20.
Other COVID-19 testing sites in and around Williamson County can be located at https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html
The health department also continues to recommend that the community follow CDC guidelines by physically distancing and wearing a mask while in public settings. Businesses should continue to follow Gov. Bill Lee’s Tennessee Pledge Guidelines which can be found here: https://www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19/economic-recovery.html
