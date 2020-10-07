Eleven attorneys and judges have thrown their hats in the ring to succeed Judge Thomas Woodall on the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals for the Middle Section.
The group includes Kim Helper, district attorney general for the 21st Judicial District that includes Williamson County; 16th Judicial District (including Rutherford County) Circuit Court Judge Barry Tidwell and Jonathan Wardle, assistant attorney general in the criminal appeals division of the Office of the Tennessee AG. Two other judges — Circuit Court Judge Larry Wallace of the 23rd Judicial District (which includes Dickson County) and Jill Ayers, a circuit court judge in the 19th Judicial District that includes Montgomery County — also have applied for the position.
Attorneys in private practice seeking the position include David Veile of Schell & Oglesby in Franklin, a former Metro Nashville Police officer; Manuel Russ of Nashville; I’Ashea Myles of Bone McAllester Norton in Nashville; Dustin Faeder of Brentwood and Keith Davis of Dunlap. Ron Blanton, an assistant district attorney in the 18th Judicial District including Sumner County, also applied for the position.
The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments will interview the applicants in a public hearing later this month before recommending finalists to Gov. Bill Lee.
