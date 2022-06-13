The Williamson County Democratic Party partnered with Change TN and Indivisible Tennessee to host a "Meet the Candidates" picnic in Strahl Park Saturday afternoon.
There was a DJ, free food and face painting, adding to the already festive tone of the day's meet-and-greet.
Candidates sat at open picnic tables, allowing attendants to speak one-on-one with them, something candidates noted they value and plan to bring forward if elected into office.
After allowing attendants to grab food and chat briefly with the candidates, the chair of the Williamson County Democratic Party and the event host, Dr. Jenn Foley, paused the celebrations to speak.
She shared her excitement about her hopes of growth in Democratic representation in Williamson County, as marked by one of the biggest slates of Democratic candidates to date in the county.
"Remember to get out there and vote twice," Foley said of the year's upcoming elections. "And now, let's have a 'Dem' good time."
Each candidate spoke briefly about their platform and hopes for Williamson County, with common threads surrounding increasing the longevity of Williamson County's growth, gun safety in schools and diversifying Williamson County representation to reflect the identities of county residents better.
"I'm looking for change," Williamson County Clerk candidate Deborah Campbell Sparks said. "And everyone I spoke to is looking for change."
"People have been very receptive...They want change. Everybody's calling. People want signs. And I was just amazed how we came out as a small fraction for the primary, and now as we have expanded, everyone is looking for a sign and to promote me, so I'm excited."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.