Williamson County’s electoral fields are set in stone as of noon Thursday, Feb. 17, leaving 93 candidates to vie for majority support for their respective offices by May 3.
The deadline to file was narrowly beat by a wave of candidates who blitzed the Williamson County Electoral Commission with petitions to run for mayor as well as school board and county commission seats. The last three days saw eight of the 20 total candidates for the Williamson County School Board enter the race for its six seats. Republican County Mayor Rogers Anderson also now finds himself up against a single challenger: an independent named Stephen E. Done.
Known as “Coach,” Done is a former scout for the National Basketball Association, operating in that role for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2005 to 2008. He also coached basketball for well over 20 years at the college level in the U.S. and the professional level in New Zealand. Currently, he makes his living as a local real estate agent with Parks Real Estate.
The County Commission is also fielding 48 candidates — 18 of whom are incumbents — for 24 seats in total. Four county commissioner seats for Districts 1, 5, 10 and 12 have each fielded at least five candidates for the two seats available therein. District 5, however, pits the most candidates against each other with seven in total for its two seats. Commissioner Tommy Little, who holds a District 5 seat, currently chairs the commission. His district-mate Beth Lothers, however, will not be running for re-election.
Other races in progress this season are for circuit court judge, general sessions judge, public defender, county trustee, sheriff, circuit court clerk, juvenile court clerk, county clerk and register of deeds. The county clerk race pits democrats Andrew Becker and Deborah Campbell Sparks as well as republican Jeff Whidby against party-mate Glen Casada, who is retiring from the state House of Representatives.
To read about the school board contenders, check out our coverage from earlier in the week.
