Update (10 a.m.): All Williamson County Emergency Communication lines are now operational.
Original Story:
The Williamson County Emergency Communications non-emergency lines are down.
According to a Williamson County Emergency Management Agency news release early on Wednesday morning, 911 lines are still operational.
If someone has a non-emergency call to make, they should call (629) 235-6477 until further notice.
