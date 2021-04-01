Flood-8.jpg
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency has launched a flood resource page for those impacted by the March 27 and 28 floods. 

According to a news release, the flood resource page provides consolidated information regarding debris management, damage reporting as well as links to local volunteer organizations.

Those storms saw numerous water rescues, and Brentwood and Franklin both declaring states of emergency.
 
The state is offering tips to help Tennesseans avoid insurance, contractor scams in wake of the severe weather.

