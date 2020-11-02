The Williamson County Parks and Recreation department has opened a new holiday art exhibit at the Williamson County Enrichment Center in Franklin, featuring the work of Dickson artist Kimberly Daniel.
The exhibit will be on display through January, and will feature a special collection of Santa-inspired art, holiday-themed paintings and some scenes from Franklin and rural Tennessee.
Daniel holds a master’s in art education from East Tennessee State University and has taught in Middle Tennessee public schools and her local community for more than 30 years.
She has painted Christmas scenes for over two decades, and in 2017 began exploring the plein air painting movement.
Daniel is a member of The Chestnut Group, Oil Painters of America and Women Painters of the Southeast. Her work is carried by Hadley House, and can be seen on Wayfair and Josh & Main home décor sites. For additional information on her art or to contact the artist directly, visit www.kimberlydanielart.com.
A small socially distanced artist reception will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, from noon-5 p.m. at the Enrichment Center located at 110 Everbright Ave. The reception is designed for individuals to “come and go” and will feature a live, in-person painting demonstration.
For more information, visit the “Community Events” page at www.wcparksandrec.com or contact Joan Wilkes at 615-790-5719, ext. 2020 or [email protected].
(0) comments
