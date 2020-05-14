In light of the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Williamson County Fair board has made the decision to cancel this year’s in-person fair and will spend time this summer working on plans for a virtual event.
“Event organizers of the county fair have found themselves facing unprecedented times and the 2020 Williamson County Fair will not be the same as it has been the past 15 years,” the board announced in a press release. “Due to the current pandemic, social distancing and guidelines related to large group gatherings, the board has faced the ‘pit in the bottom of my stomach’ decision to not produce a live, on-the-grounds fair this year.”
The fair, which dates back to the late 1940s before going on hiatus for several decades, has been held at the Ag Expo Center since making its return in 2005. Board members, who made the decision Wednesday night to cancel the 2020 fair, have been wrestling with how to still share the various features of the fair — agriculture, livestock, creative and culinary arts, competitions, cultural arts, entertainment, fair food and fun that have traditionally started the first Friday in August.
“Together, we are looking forward to what the 2020 ‘sign of the times’ fair will look like for our community during this pandemic,” the press release read.
The board is asking the community to share ideas on what the 2020 Williamson County Fair might look like. Go to entertainment@williamsoncountyfair.org to contribute thoughts. Your idea could be chosen and you could win a Family Four Pack, with limited ride passes, for 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.