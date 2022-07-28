The Williamson County Fair has extended the deadline to July 31 to nominate local veterans for the annual "Hometown Heroes" celebration.
As part of the Fair's "Patriot Day" festivities, men and women "who have been an inspiration to the local community, while positively impacting the lives around them" will be honored on the Nissan Stage on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 10:30 a.m.
Any nominees must have served in any branch of the military between 1940 and present day, must still be living, must live in Williamson County, and must be able to attend the in-person award ceremony.
“The Williamson County Fair has enjoyed recognizing Patriot Day in different ways throughout the years, and it is one of our most treasured elements of the Fair,“ Diane Giddens, Williamson County Fair Entertainment Chairman said in a release.
“To get to hear about how our local veterans and active military members are touching the lives around them is so special, and we are looking forward to sharing these moments with the community. We hope to recognize members from each branch of the military, and encourage everyone to send their nominations in!”
In addition to the “Hometown Heroes” ceremony, all veterans and active military members will be honored through free admission to the Fair with a military ID on Patriot Day.
To learn from about the "Hometown Heroes" program or to submit a nomination, visit here.
The 2022 Williamson County Fair will take place from Aug. 5-13 at the Williamson County Agricultural EXPO Park
