Nine days of Virtual Fun with the Williamson County Fair started Friday, as the annual event shifts to an online format amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Williamson County residents and the surrounding communities are invited to participate in the virtual event which will run through Saturday, Aug. 15, with daily contests and games, how-to demonstrations, special video presentations and more.
The fair fun has kicked off with Opening Day presented by longtime Fair supporter Cigna. Online Fairgoers can go to the Williamson County Fair’s website to watch the chick hatchery livestream, where baby chicks will be hatching throughout the week. A look back at last year’s exciting performance by the XPogo Stunt Team, featuring Williamson County native Dalton Smith, will be available Friday evening.
Saturday is Patriot Day, presented by Buerger Moseley & Carson. The community is encouraged to show its appreciation for active military by participating in the Letters to Soldiers activity, normally held in the 4-H & Youth Village. Letters or drawings can be mailed to the Williamson County Fair, P.O. Box 329, Franklin, TN 37065, or dropped off outside the covered main entrance of the Williamson County AgExpo park by Saturday, Aug. 15.
A how-to video presented by Riverbend Nurseries will teach viewers how to choose the best plants to attract butterflies to their gardens, and a virtual tour of Stoney Creek Farm and Pick TN products will be available. Saturday night’s entertainment will feature Rob Nolli’s BMX Trickstars’ performance at the 2019 Fair.
Sunday is Senior Day, presented by Cigna. Fair Board members and volunteers will visit area senior facilities throughout the day to provide entertainment through sidewalk chalk messages and drawings. At 3 p.m., Tennessee residents ages 55 and older are invited to participate in a virtual Bingo game led by members of the Junior Fair Board.
Participants must register online and will be emailed a Bingo card with instructions. The winner of each round will receive a gift card from local sponsors.
A special performance by The Austin Brothers will be available Sunday afternoon, capping off the Senior Day entertainment, and aspiring Williamson County Pageants contestants can learn pageant tips by watching a video demonstration by 2019 Williamson County Fairest of the Fair winner, Carson Hughes.
Ongoing activities throughout the Fair’s nine days include a Little 1’s Farming coloring contest sponsored by Williamson County Farm Bureau, where coloring pages will be available for download online and can be posted on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #wilcofaircoloring for the chance to win a prize.
Buttercup’s Trivia, presented by Tito’s Mexican Restaurant, and “On the Spot” contests presented by FirstBank will be posted to the Williamson County Fair’s Facebook and Instagram pages on alternating days at 2 p.m. Participants with the correct and/or closest answers to each contest will be entered into a random drawing for a prize. Contest details and official rules can be found here. The Chick-fil-A Cow Costume Contest and Fair Parody Video Challenge are also open for entries.
For daily schedules, links to games and videos, contest rules and more, go to www.williamsoncountyfair.org.
