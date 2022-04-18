After a two-year hiatus from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Williamson County Fair has announced the return of its popular “Sing Your Heart Out” vocal competition and pageants for all ages.
With cash prizes and exciting ways to showcase one's talents, these competitive events will bring more smiles to this year’s fair and its theme 9 Days of Fun.
The “Sing Your Heart Out” competition, presented by Pinnacle Bank, will be held onsite at the fair Tuesday, Aug. 9, on the outdoor Nissan Stage. One grand prize overall winner will receive a total of $1,000 prize money and will be named from the three first-place winners. A first-, second- and third-place winner will be selected from each separate age group of elementary, middle and high school divisions. Each division will win a cash prize of $500, $100 and $50, respectively. The contest is open to residents of Tennessee and adjoining states.
Pageants are back this year for girls and young women ages 4 to 21. Also returning are the baby and toddler contests for girls and boys ages zero months to 3 years old. All contestants will receive a crown and rose upon competing in the pageants, which are set to take place at the Performing Arts Center at Academy Park in Franklin Sunday, Aug.7. The 2022 Fairest of the Fair will be crowned, along with Teen Miss, Junior Miss, Little Miss, and Petite Miss as well as the baby, tiny and toddler contests for boys and girls.
Always opening on the first Friday in August, the Fair runs from Aug 5-13 at the Williamson County Agricultural EXPO Park in Franklin.
“We are thrilled to be able to feature the ‘Sing Your Heart Out’ and pageant competitions again in 2022,” Williamson County Fair Pageant Chair Suzanne Ware said in a press release. “Each of these competitions provide kids the opportunity to showcase their talents to our community and fair visitors. We are ready to make these competitions the best ones yet!”
Applications for the competitions are not yet open for this year’s Williamson County Fair. All are encouraged to be on the lookout for applications for both events by following @williamsonfair on Instagram and @WilliamsonCountyFair on Facebook and checking in on the fair’s website, www.williamsoncountyfair.org.
For questions regarding these competitions, reach out to Suzanne or Taylor Ware at [email protected].
