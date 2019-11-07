Williamson County football fans will get one last chance to see some of their favorite players and coaches in action this year.
The county was represented well on the 2019 Tennessee East-West All-Star Classic list of players, a game set for Dec. 13 at Austin Peay State University.
Williamson County will be featured on the West team.
Independence quarterback Ethan Cash will represent the county with the signal callers.
Centennial running back Alex Steele, CPA center Jarrett Matthews and Brentwood guard Stone Roston round out the offensive players from WillCo.
On the defensive side of the ball, Nolensville defensive back Tim Coutras, Brentwood Academy defensive back Aaron Lovins, BGA defensive back Briston Bennett will all be present in the secondary.
Lipscomb Academy linebacker Nicholas Paschall, Brentwood linebacker Xiere Howard, BGA linebacker Antonio Stevens, Nolensville defensive end C.J. Ware and Nolensville defensive tackle Dan Rickert join the names above on defense.
For coaching, Nolensville's Paul Derrick will be the defensive coordinator and coach the defensive backs, and Centennial's Matt Kriesky will coach the running backs.
South Gibson's Scott Stidham is the head coach of the West team.
They'll kickoff at 7:00 p.m. at Austin Peay's Fortera Stadium on Dec. 13.
For players, four practice sessions will be accompanied by a half-day at Ft. Campbell and a walk-through session on game day, per the release.
High school football players who wish to attend can gain free admission if they wear their high school football jerseys and are accompanied by one of their coaches.
