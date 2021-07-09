The Williamson County Government is accepting applications for more than 30 full-time positions across the county.
Those open positions include administrative roles with Animal Control or the Election Commission, Database/Records Specialists with the Public Safety/Emergency Communications Department, Sheriff's Office deputies and a Food Service Supervisor at the Williamson County Jail, Licensed Practical Nurses with the Health Department and more.
The county also has more than two dozen of part-time positions available including lifeguards, security guards, custodians and more.
According to the county's website, full-time employees receive several employee benefits including medical, dental and prescription coverage at no cost, as well as life insurance and paid vacation.
A complete list of current job openings with the Williamson County Government can be found here.
