Williamson County’s best grapplers came out in full force, tallying five state champions out of 29 medalists in Division 1-AA, -A and girls state championships at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park on Saturday.
The five state champions for D-1 AA/A and girls wrestling were: Ravenwood girls senior wrestler Kaylen Thomas in 132 class, Independence girls junior wrestler Brooklyn Long in 138 class, Summit sophomore wrestler Jarvis Little in 120 class, Fairview junior wrestler Kendrick Curtis in 182 class and Fairview senior wrestler Jacob Clevinger in 220 class.
“It is the best feeling,” said Ravenwood senior Kaylen Thomas. “All of my hard work paid off this season.”
“I put in a lot of work to get here,” said Independence junior Brooklyn Long. “Last year I got third, so I was coming back for first.”
“It feels good to set a school record,” said Summit sophomore Jarvis Little.
“It means a lot to me and my team,” said Fairview junior Kendrick Curtis. “I have wrestled with Riley (Bennett) all the time. Jacob (Clevinger) and I have wrestled around in the room. Iron sharpens iron. It is great to bring one back for my team and city.”
“I finally did it,” said Fairview senior Jacob Clevinger. “In the finals last year, I lost by one point. This year, I went out with the right mindset and executed my plan.”
In the girls division, there were three other Williamson County wrestlers that medaled: Independence junior Rylee Lent in the 100 class: second place, Summit senior Emma Stephenson in the 138 class: second place and Summit junior Rylee Bennett in the 126 class: sixth place.
“It means a lot,” said Independence junior Rylee Lent. “I am proud of the improvement I have had since freshman year.”
In D-1 AA, Williamson County had 17 medalists that placed in the top six. The wrestlers were:
- Brentwood junior Wyatt Gibbs: second place in the 170 class
- Independence junior Russell Ford: second place in the in 113 class
- Summit junior Finley Jameson: second place in the 145 class
- Summit senior Ryan Smith: third place in the 285 class
- Centennial junior Patrick Styblo: fifth place in the 220 class
- Nolensville freshman Chase Mayes: fourth place in the 145 class
- Franklin junior Brock Whitman: third place in the 145 class
- Independence sophomore Spencer Kon: fourth place in the 138 class
- Brentwood sophomore Clark Vaughn: fifth place in the 138 class
- Summit sophomore Landon Desselle: third place in the 132 class
- Ravenwood senior Noah Kang: fifth place in the 132 class
- Ravenwood senior Drew Dodson: fourth place in the 160 class
- Franklin senior Owen Gobel: fourth place in the 113 class
- Franklin senior Colin Jackson: sixth place in the 195 class
- Nolensville sophomore Charles Mctorry: fourth place in the 152 class
- Summit junior Luke Justice: sixth place in the 182 class
“The past two times I have placed, I got in fifth and sixth, so it feels great to finally break that,” said Franklin senior Owen Gobel.
“I would like to take home the gold, but second place is alright,” said Brentwood junior Wyatt Gibbs. “It feels pretty good to medal.”
“I still have work to do,” said Summit junior Finley Jameson. “The goal is to win the state title, so I am going to get bigger, faster and stronger in the weight room and perfect my craft.”
The D-1 A division had four other competitors in Williamson County place in the medal count. These grapplers were
- Page junior Grant Hawkinson: second place in the 132 class
- Page senior Will Parcel: second place in the 160 class
- Page sophomore Roan O’Connell: sixth place in the 285 class
- Page junior Thomas Brown: fifth place in the 120 class
This was Parcel’s first loss of the season, finishing his senior year at 62-1.
“You learn a lot from losses,” said Page senior Will Parcel. “I psyched myself out. I was focused on how my opponent was going to wrestle not how I was going to wrestle.”
Summit was the best team finisher among the Williamson County teams, fourth place in Division 1 AA. Jarvis Little made school history, being the Spartans first ever state champion.
“It feels good as a team to finish fourth,” said Jarvis Little.
“We use it (finishing fourth) as fuel and we count our blessings,” said Finley Jameson. “We are so proud of Jarvis being the first men’s state titlist in Summit history.”
All the wrestlers will look to build on their successes this year for future competition.
“Back in sixth grade I was playing football, and I wanted to get better,” said Jarvis Little. “Coach [Pete] Miller introduced me to wrestling, and I feel in love with it.”
“I have been wrestling since I was six years old,” said Finley Jameson. “The feeling of winning is not like any other sport. What made me fall in love with wrestling even more is having good coaches and great people around me.”
“Having a support system of coaches and teammates the past three years has been amazing,” said Rylee Long.
“Just the environment and atmosphere and the girls,” said Kaylen Thomas. “It is great to have the girls come together in one sport.”
“The friends and teammates that came with wrestling have been a journey and I have loved every second of it,” said Brooklyn Long.
“All the hard work and seeing the results made me really love it,” said Wyatt Gibbs.
“My brother started wrestling and I picked it up,” said Will Parcel. “I fell in love with it. Page wrestling is family, and I would do it again and again.”
“My first two years of wrestling, I was awful and losing every match,” said Kendrick Curtis. “My coaches are so good and taught me so much. I just grew to love it.”
“I started in third or fourth grade,” said Jacob Clevinger. “I got in the room and started to roll around and thought, hey, I am actually pretty good at this. I fell in love with the sport, the community and my friends. I am going to remember most the memories I made with my teammates.”
