A former newspaper journalist has been hired as communications manager for One Generation Away, a Franklin-based nonprofit that distributes healthy foods to families throughout Middle Tennessee that currently do not have access to food sources due to economic and physical barriers.
Tori Keafer recently worked as associate editor at the Williamson Herald, covering news stories throughout Williamson County for over two years. In her new role at OneGenAway, she will work with the nonprofit team and the Middle Tennessee community to share stories that illuminate the organization’s mission to wipe hunger off the face of America and bring honor and dignity to those in seasons of food insecurity.
“We are thrilled and honored to have Tori work at One Generation Away,” Executive Director Chris Whitney said through a press release. “I’ve known Tori for several years now, and her heart is second to none. We’re so excited for her to be on the team.”
Prior to her work as a journalist, Keafer studied journalism and digital media at Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn. She has a passion for fostering connection and understanding through storytelling and looks forward to pouring that passion into her work at OneGenAway, according to the release.
“I am so excited to be part of the OneGenAway family,” Keafer said. “Getting to know Chris and Elaine Whitney over the last couple years has been an honor. I’ve fallen in love with their heart for the world and their vision for building relationships through service, and I can’t wait to be a part of what God has in store for this organization.”
