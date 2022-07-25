The Williamson County Sheriff's Office, the Brentwood Police Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Nolensville Police Departments are all teaming up this year to host a National Night Out event on Aug. 2, 2022.
The event will take place at Nolensville Park from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
“Our goal for this event is for our communities to get to know its officers in an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe,” Nolensville Police Chief and event organizer, Roddy Parker, said in a press release.
Residents are also asked to turn on their front porch lights the evening of Aug. 2 as a display of unity.
There will be food trucks, free giveaways, inflatables and representatives from several agencies including the National Guard, Vanderbilt LifeFlight, Brentwood Police DET, the tactical response team and bicycle patrol officers, and K-9 Officer, Pax.
Brentwood Fire and Rescue and the Nolensville Fire Department will also have a truck at the event. Representatives from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Williamson County EMA and EMS and the Governor’s Highway Safety Office will be in attendance.
Guests can grab dinner at the event from food trucks, and there will be free games and giveaways for children.
Neighborhoods throughout Nolensville, Brentwood and other areas of Williamson County are invited to join more than 38 million neighbors across 16 thousand communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that aims to promote strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie in a hope to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work.
National Project Coordinator, Matt Peskin said in a press release, “This is a night for our nation to stand together and promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity. National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement. When law enforcement and the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen.”
National Night Out is nationally sponsored by NATW, Ring, Starbucks, Associa, FirstNet, Academy Sports & Outdoors, REELZ.
Nolensville Park is located at 2310 Nolensville Park Road. Click here for more information on the local National Night Out event.
