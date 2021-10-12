The Williamson County Commission approved $2.1 million Monday night to kickoff the initial design and construction phase of a new middle school in Brentwood off of Split Log Road.
Proposed to be built in east Williamson County behind Jordan Elementary School, just over two miles east of Wilson Pike, the as-of-yet unnamed middle school has an expected opening date of fall 2024.
Superintendent Jason Golden told commissioners that zoning for the new school would likely begin in the fall of 2023, and that some students attending Woodland, Mill Creek and Sunset middle schools would likely be rezoned to attend the new school.
The $2.1 million would go toward building design and site preparation, with an estimated total cost for the school's construction being $42 million.
While a significant price tag, the county's education impact fee — an additional fee on development designed to help fund the construction of new schools — has amassed more than $85 million since the fee's implementation in 2017. With $30.2 million of that figure already allocated towards other school projects, the county has $55.5 million available at hand to spend.
Ultimately, the County Commission voted 21-0 to fund the initial $2.1 million toward the new middle school on Split Log Road.
