First responders from Williamson County and across Middle Tennessee are preparing to deploy to Louisiana to aid in search and rescue efforts following Hurricane Laura's expected landfall on Thursday.
Members of the Nashville Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team, NFD Urban Search and Rescue Team and a NFD Medic Unit will deploy to Louisiana along with personnel from the Nashville Office of Emergency Management, Metro Nashville Police Department, Metro Nashville Public Works, Williamson County Communications, Brentwood Fire Department, Franklin Fire Department and Murfreesboro Fire Department.
According to an NFD news release, this deployment will be a part of the Tennessee Task Force 2, a team of 36 personnel, at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and is a part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.
EMAC is a mutual aid agreement among states and territories of the United States which enables states to share resources during natural and man-made disasters.
While the official request has not yet been issued, agencies are expecting the call at any moment.
According to Williamson County Emergency Management Agency spokesperson Hannah Bleam, about three county first responders who will specialize in communications are preparing to deploy to the area if requested.
BFR Chief Brian Goss said in an email that four crew members trained in disaster response are prepared to deploy in two vehicles but their exact destination is not known at this time.
Hurricane Laura is forecast to make landfall as a Category 4 storm along the Texas-Louisiana Border on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
The Weather Channel is reporting that a "catastrophic storm surge and damaging winds will batter the region and a threat of flooding rain and strong winds will extend well inland."
This comes just days after Tropical Storm Marco impacted the same area after making landfall on Monday.
“We are watching along with the rest of the country the approach of Hurricane Laura toward the Gulf Coast,” NFD Director Chief William Swann said in the news release. “TEMA let us know our specialized Swift Water Rescue teams and USAR teams would be needed and as always we did not hesitate to do all we can to help people impacted by this powerful storm.”
“When we were hit by the deadly March tornado we had help from across the country in the aftermath. We are glad to offer the same support to our neighbors in the path of this storm," Swann said.
