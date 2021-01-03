To add to the variety of fitness and wellness programs in recreation centers across Williamson County, the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department is introducing a new component that deals with nutrition health.
Beginning this month, the WCPR is offering a nutrition counseling program led by in-house registered dietitian Robin Neal.
Neal has been working with clients for over 14 years to help them meet their health goals through one-on-one coaching and group counseling. She is prepared to offer guidance on eating healthy, heart health, blood sugar control, digestion, sleep and more. She will work with clients step by step to create a customized nutrition plan suitable to their lifestyle.
For additional information on Williamson County Parks and Recreation’s fitness and wellness programs, to view a list of classes and to register, log on to www.wcparksandrec.com and click on the “Fitness and Wellness” tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.