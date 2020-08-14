The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department is planning several nature programs at Timberland Park this month.
All programs are open to the public, and the majority are free. Program participation is limited to meet social distancing requirements. A maximum of 10 people will be allowed for each event. Priority will be given to those that pre-register.
The following is a list of programs at the park:
Friday, Aug. 21 – 4:00 p.m. – Basics of Land Navigation – Registration Code: 18444
· Saturday, Aug. 22 – 10:30 a.m. – 2 Mile Guided Hike – Registration Code: 18448
· Sunday, Aug. 23 – 4:00 p.m. – Owl Pellet Dissection – Registration Code: 18449 * $2.00 participation fee required
· Friday, Aug. 28 – 4:00 p.m. – Edible Plants – Registration Code: 18450
· Saturday, Aug. 29 – 10:30 a.m. – Native Warm Season Grasses – Registration Code: 18451
For more information and to register visit www.wcparksandrec.com. Timberland Park is located at mile marker 437.2 on the Natchez Trace Parkway, and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
